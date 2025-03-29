“It’s just the icing on the cake now” - Martin Keown explains what Arsenal must do to get better and start winning titles

Arsenal icon Martin Keown reckons his former side need to recruit some 'special' players up front to improve and win the Premier League title. The Gunners have struggled in the attacking department in the league this season, scoring 53 goals compared to Liverpool's 69.

Mikel Arteta and Co. have been serious title challengers over the past three seasons, twice narrowly finishing runners-up to Manchester City. Despite the latter struggling for form this season, the Gunners have been unable to capitalize due to a lack of firepower up front.

With Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Kai Havertz all suffering long-term injuries, Arsenal have lacked a lethal No. 9, with Arteta being forced to utilize Mikel Merino up front. This has led to Liverpool being the favorites to win the title this season, with the Reds at the top of the table with 70 points from 29 games, 12 points above the Gunners.

Keown told talkSPORT (via Football365):

"Some people are lucky and the road to success is a straight line. Not for this Arsenal group. I’ve been in a similar situation. Three years on the bounce we finished behind Manchester United and you have to ask yourself the questions. You have to have a strong group and I think Arsenal have got that. The foundations are there."

“And then of course it’s the calibre of the players. There will be purchases in the summer. But it’s been tricky for the back end of the season where you’ve had four or five strikers that are not available. Then it looks like you should have bought one, which is kind of a hindsight situation."

He added:

“But looking back to last year, Arsenal were scoring buckets full of goals. So that seems to be the obvious areas, in the creative wide positions and down the middle, I’m sure that’s where Arsenal will invest in the summer. There’s a lot of good about Arsenal. A lot of teams would look at Arsenal and say, ‘I wish we had their defence, their goalkeeper and their midfield’."

“It’s just the icing on the cake now is getting those special players, that X-factor player to finish things off and win titles."

The Gunners have been linked with several new strikers this summer, including Newcastle United's Alexander Isak and Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal handed massive boost after key attacker returns from injury after three months

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka could feature for the Gunners in their upcoming Premier League fixture against Fulham (April 1) after recently returning to full team training. The 23-year-old hasn't featured for the Gunners since suffering a serious hamstring injury against Crystal Palace back in December.

Saka was forced to undergo surgery soon after, resulting in him missing 21 games across all competitions for the north London outfit. This proved to be costly for Mikel Arteta's side as they were knocked out of the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

The England international has garnered nine goals and 14 assists in 24 appearances across competitions this season. While Ethan Nwaneri has impressed in Saka's absence, the Gunners will be hoping the latter returns to form in the coming days.

