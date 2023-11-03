“It’s just that many others don’t keep up with him” - Nani feels Manchester United star who ‘works hard’ is being unfairly criticised

Former Manchester United winger Nani has jumped in defense of club captain Bruno Fernandes amidst the Red Devils' poor run of form.

Erik ten Hag's side have performed poorly this season and are currently eighth in the Premier League with 15 points from 10 matches. United were recently knocked out of the EFL Cup after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes has copped some criticism, with former club captain Roy Keane even suggesting that the Portuguese should be stripped of the captaincy.

Nani, though, has come to his compatriot's defense, claiming that other United players haven't been able to keep up with Fernandes. he said (via United in Focus):

“We have Bruno Fernandes. If Bruno Fernandes wasn’t playing well, I’d criticise him too. But, for example, the sacrifice and effort he puts into the game, he does it. We see it."

Nani pointed out Fernandes' industrious nature, saying:

“He works hard, gives his all, and contributes. It’s just that many others don’t keep up with him.”

Since joining Manchester United from Sporting CP for £47 million in 2020, Bruno Fernandes has arguably been the team's best player. He has been a consistent performer and boasts an impressive statistical track record.

In 199 appearances for the Red Devils, Fernandes has scored 66 goals and has provided 57 assists. He has scored two goals and has set up three more in 14 appearances this term.

Ten Hag's side's poor run of form is a result of collective underperformance rather than individual form. United will return to action on November 4 to play Fulham on the road in a Premier League contest.

How did Nani fare for Manchester United?

Nani, 36, played for Manchester United between 2007 and 2014. He joined from Sporting CP as one of the most exciting wingers in world football. Many even found similarities between his playing style and that of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Nani made 230 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 41 goals and providing 71 assists. He often dazzled defenders with his spectacular skills and also scored a few outrageous goals for the club.

Nani won 12 trophies with Manchester United, including one UEFA Champions League and four Premier League titles. He currently plays for Turkish side Adana Demirspor.