“It’s just phenomenal” – Stephen Warnock salutes Liverpool player with ‘ridiculous’ feet

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has lauded Anfield's newest star Luis Diaz for his trickery with the ball at his feet.

Diaz, 25, joined Liverpool from FC Porto in January for £40.5 million and has hit the ground running at the Premier League giants. The Colombian's quick feet have been a nuisance for Premier League defences. It's a promising sign of what's to come for a winger just beginning life at Anfield.

Warnock praised the Reds' new boy on the Football Show on Sky Sports. He said (via HITC):

“He has been outstanding. He has been a player that has come in and fitted into the system well. But you have to take your opportunity. You have to understand the style of football Liverpool likes to play."

The Colombian international scored his first goal for Jurgen Klopp's side in their 3-1 Premier League win over Norwich City. However, his follow-up performance against West Ham United last Saturday was met with praise. Warnock continued:

“I was at the game (West Ham) when I saw how quickly he received the ball and took this ball; it’s just phenomenal. His feet are ridiculous."

He continued:

“He was very unfortunate not to score in this game. But his touch is forward every single time. Even the sense in the crowd, whenever he picks the ball up, there is a real excitement and buzz because you get the feeling that he will create something.”

Do Liverpool have the strongest attack in the Premier League?

Mohamed Salah continues to break records for Liverpool.

The signing of Diaz means the Merseyside outfit now possess a formidable group of forwards in their frontline.

The talismanic Mohamed Salah, consistent Sadio Mane and impressive Diogo Jota have been in scintillating form this season. Salah sits top of the goalscoring charts in the Premier League table with 19 strikes, while Mane and Jota sit below him with 12 goals.

Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi offer great alternatives to manager Jurgen Klopp off the bench. Now the Reds have added Luis Diaz to an already glittering attack. They now boast perhaps the best attack in the league, certainly if their goalscoring exploits are anything to go by.

They currently are the Premier League top scorers with 71 goals, three more than league leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool FC @LFC



A 3-1 win over Norwich last time out at Anfield A Sadio stunner, a milestone goal for Mo and Diaz’s first in redA 3-1 win over Norwich last time out at Anfield A Sadio stunner, a milestone goal for Mo and Diaz’s first in red 😍A 3-1 win over Norwich last time out at Anfield ⏪ https://t.co/dSraVGdOEg

The Reds forwards will need to continue their fine form as we enter the business end of the Premier League season. Jurgen Klopp's side trail City by six points in the title race, but they have a game in hand on Pep Guardiola's team.

Edited by Bhargav