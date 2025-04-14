“It’s just quality” - Ex-USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter explains why Lionel Messi is the ‘greatest player in the world’

Chicago Fire head coach Gregg Berhalter reckons Lionel Messi is the greatest player in the world due to his quality, understanding of the game, and set piece ability. His comments arrived after he witnessed his side hold Messi's Inter Miami to a 0-0 draw in their MLS clash at Soldier Field on Sunday, April 14.

Despite being in the twilight years of his career at 37, Lionel Messi is still going strong for Inter Miami in the MLS. While the Argentina icon was unable to register a goal contribution against the Chicago Fire, he had an excellent game and even struck the crossbar from a free-kick.

Messi was arguably the Herons' most creative player last night, completing 33 passes from an attempted 42 (79 percent accuracy) and creating two chances. He also landed two shots from an attempted five, won eight duels, and accurately delivered all four of his attempted long balls.

Following the game, Berhalter was asked what makes Messi the greatest player in the world, to which he replied (via The Sports Bank):

“It was interesting watching him up close. It’s just quality, he understands the game. Normally, his acceleration and change of direction is just different level where you can’t get close to him. You saw a couple times tonight, as you try to get close to him, he just shifts, changes directions with the ball and he makes it extremely difficult.”

He added:

"Those two free kicks that he has – you’re holding your breath because it almost feels like a penalty kick. When he gets those opportunities, it’s like, this is a goal. So that’s frustrating, but that’s what makes him who he is.”

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will next feature against Columbus Crew on Saturday, April 19.

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on April 15, 2025, at 1 AM IST. They are subject to change.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Inter Miami this season?

Lionel Messi performed well but was unable to find the back of the net for Inter Miami during their stalemate against the Chicago Fire. Let's take a quick look at how he's performed this season despite being rested for two games.

The Argentine ace has netted eight goals and registered three assists in 10 appearances across all competitions for Inter Miami this season. His feats have helped the Herons make a strong start to the MLS Eastern Conference. They are currently fourth with 15 points from seven games, three points behind leaders Columbus Crew, with a game in hand.

Lionel Messi also has a good chance of adding further silverware to his collection. Inter Miami are in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, where they will face Vancouver Whitecaps in the first leg on April 24.

