“It’s just really sad” - Gary Neville names only Manchester United star who will get into Tottenham XI now; says he wouldn’t prefer Amad Diallo

Gary Neville has claimed that only one current Manchester United player will get into the Tottenham Hotspur XI right now. He picked captain Bruno Fernandes as that player over Amad Diallo.

Ad

The Red Devils visited the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, February 16, in the Premier League. They lost 1-0, making it 12 defeats in 25 league games this season. They are 15th in the standings, 12 points above the relegation zone.

After the game, Manchester United legend Gary Neville slammed the club's recruitment. He said that only Bruno Fernandes would get into the current Tottenham XI. He also named Amad Diallo but said that he would prefer Dejan Kulusevski over him.

Ad

Trending

"How many United players would get into that spurs team if everybody was fit?," Neville asked (via Daily Mail). "I think Bruno. Maybe Amad (Diallo) but I’d probably take (Dejan) Kulusevski."

"Every Tottenham player barring one is better than every single Man United player. That’s not being emotional, we’ve gone past that now, it’s just really sad. That’s where Man United are at. It’s what happens to players when they get here. We’ve seen players go the other way and thrive."

Ad

With the win, Tottenham moved to 12th place in the Premier League standings, a point above United.

Tottenham complete double over Manchester United for first time in Premier League

When Manchester United visited the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, they were 14th while Spurs were 15th. The hosts opened the scoring in the 13th minute through James Maddison, who was returning after an injury. Both sides missed plenty of opportunities throughout the match as it remained 1-0 in favor of Tottenham.

Ad

With the win, Spurs completed their first-ever double over Manchester United in the Premier League. They have hammered Erik ten Hag's United 3-0 at Old Trafford earlier this season. Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke, and Dejan Kulusevski were the scorers back then.

Ange Postecoglou's side had also beaten Ruben Amorim's side 4-3 in the EFL Cup quarter-final earlier this season. In all, Tottenham have four wins and one draw in their last five games against the Red Devils. The two sides can face off once more this season if they both reach the UEFA Europa League final.

Next up, Spurs will face Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Saturday, February 22. Manchester United, meanwhile, will face Everton at Goodison Park that day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback