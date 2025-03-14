Former Premier League forward Jermaine Defoe has explained why the Saudi Pro League, with Cristiano Ronaldo, is ahead of Lionel Messi's MLS. He claimed that the higher financial benefits of playing in the Middle East have made footballers favor it over playing in America.

Defoe made this claim while speaking recently on bet365's new Sub on, Play on product (via GOAL). The former striker cited Ivan Toney's move to Al-Ahli from his Brentford last summer to support his claim. He said:

"At the minute everyone wants to go to Saudi, don’t they? But that was the idea, if they can get the main man to America, the great Messi, hopefully that would attract the other big names – [Luis] Suarez and all the others that have followed. But, the Saudi one now – it’s Lionel Messi in America and Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. Not only Cristiano in Saudi, but the money that players can earn over there for themselves and their families."

Defoe continued:

"It’s difficult to turn it down. Even younger players are willing to go. We saw that with Ivan Toney. There was a lot of noise around that because people were saying: ‘He was in the Euros squad with England, in and amongst the forwards with England, doing well for Brentford, why did he go to Saudi, he’s only 28?’ I feel like you have to be in that situation to understand and realise that as footballers it’s a short career. It’s not just about you, it’s about your family and extended family."

"There are reasons for things. You just have to respect people’s decisions. I wasn’t surprised when he went. He’s still playing football, enjoying his football, still scoring goals and being appreciated. You just get more money to set yourself up for when you finish football," the ex-England international concluded.

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to the Middle East in 2022 following his premature exit from Manchester United. Since then, a host of top European stars have followed suit by transferring to the Saudi Pro League.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, declined a move to the Middle East, joining Inter Miami instead on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2023. He has been joined at the Florida-based club by former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquet, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez.

How have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi fared since leaving European football?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have had huge impacts at their respective clubs since bidding farewell to European club football. The Portuguese superstar was the first to take on a new challenge when he moved to Al-Nassr from Manchester United in December 2022. A few months later, Messi followed suit, joining David Beckham's co-owned Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

In 96 appearances for Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 85 times and created 19 assists. However, he has yet to win any silverware with the Knights of Najd. Messi, meanwhile, won the Leagues Cup in his first season with Inter Miami.

The Argentine also helped the Herons win the 2024 Supporters' Shield. He has registered 37 goals and 20 assists in 43 matches across competition for the Florida-based outfit.

