"It's kind of disrespectful to our fans" - Richarlison opens up on altercations with 3 Arsenal stars during 2-0 NLD defeat

Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison has opened up on his disputes with Arsenal trio Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Magalhaes and Aaron Ramsdale during his team's recent 2-0 defeat in the Premier League.

The Gunners moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League standings with a statement victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (January 15). Hugo Lloris' unfortunate own goal and Martin Odegaard's precise long-range effort sealed the win for the visitors.

However, the north London derby was marred by a host of arguments.

Richarlison was involved in a verbal altercation with Martinelli in the second half as he accused his compatriot of diving. He was also furious with Ramsdale, who was kicked by a fan after the full-time whistle, for the latter's celebration in front of the Tottenham Hotspur supporters.

Ryan Taylor @RyanTaylorSport Lifetime ban imminent for Spurs fan who kicks Aaron Ramsdale. Stupidity of the highest order. Not great from Richarlison either. Lifetime ban imminent for Spurs fan who kicks Aaron Ramsdale. Stupidity of the highest order. Not great from Richarlison either. https://t.co/gHf8H9nUif

Shedding light on his argument with Martinelli, Richarlison told ESPN:

"It was a foul there that the referee ended up giving. We were close to the move... in my opinion, it wasn't. I told him he was diving a lot, so I didn't shake his hand. I'm apologising to him. Like it or not, he's my teammate. It's a derby, we were hot headed."

Richarlison, who joined Spurs from Everton earlier this summer, added:

"With Gabriel [Magalhaes], we argued a little bit because I wanted to get on with the game. He ended up getting a yellow card, and I said to him: 'Let's play, let's continue playing.' I told him that they were stopping play all the time, it's part of the game."

Opining about Ramsdale's full-time antics, Richarlison continued:

"I really didn't like their goalkeeper going to celebrate in front of our fans. It's kind of disrespectful to our fans. He has their fans. He should celebrate with their fans, not be cute with our fans."

Arsenal are currently on 47 points from 18 Premier League matches, while Tottenham Hotspur are fifth, with 33 points from 19 games.

Arsenal @Arsenal We know you’ll want to watch this one again, Gooners



🍿 The perfect way to end your week We know you’ll want to watch this one again, Gooners🍿 The perfect way to end your week 😍 We know you’ll want to watch this one again, Gooners🍿 The perfect way to end your week 👇 https://t.co/7p4gsnYLem

Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale comments after being attacked by Tottenham fan

Speaking to Sky Sports, Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale shared his thoughts about being kicked by an opposition supporter. He elaborated:

"It's a shame as it's just a game of football at the end of the day. It's a sour taste but I'm sure we will enjoy the win when we go back into the dressing room. Spurs fans gave me some throughout... I was giving some back. The people I did give it to greeted it in sportsmanlike terms but one fan tried to give me a little punch on the back."

Ramsdale, 24, registered a whopping seven saves, made 10 recoveries and two high claims during Arsenal's visit to Antonio Conte's outfit.

Poll : 0 votes