“It’s the last tournament he could take part in” – Veteran goalkeeper who played under Diego Maradona backs Lionel Messi to win Qatar World Cup

Former UAE international goalkeeper Majed Naser has backed Lionel Messi to win the FIFA World Cup with Argentina. The 38-year-old shot stopper has claimed that this could be the last tournament for the PSG star.

Messi landed in Qatar hours after PSG's match on Sunday night. The Argentine is set to play on Wednesday against UAE in a friendly before his first game in the World Cup against Saudi Arabia next Tuesday.

Speaking to The National News ahead of the World Cup, Naser put his weight behind Messi winning this year's tournament. He said:

"I'm doing so because I would love to see Messi end his professional career winning the World Cup. It's the last tournament he could take part in, that's why I really wish Argentina wins."

Al Wahda star Waleed Hussain chipped in and added:

"I expect Brazil, France and Argentina to make it to semifinals and really wish Argentina wins the cup. Because I want it to be the happy ending to Messi's career in football."

Mohammed Al Daheri expects a big World Cup for Lionel Messi, Argentina, and Brazil

Mohammed Al Daheri was also mentioned in the interview, and he backed Brazil to win over Argentina in the final. He has backed France to come in third in the FIFA World Cup as he believes they have dropped their levels in recent matches.

The National News quoted him saying:

"I expect Brazil to win the world cup in Qatar, leaving Argentina in second place and France in third, after failing to defend the title with its less than impressive performance lately."

Talking about why he backs Brazil for the World Cup win, he added:

"Brazil has a strong team of young and experienced players, fierce defence and midfield line players, impressive strikers and two powerful goalkeepers. I will watch the games on TV and probably at a cafe. But If the final happens to be between Brazil and Argentina, I will do everything to be in the stadium."

Brazil begin their World Cup campaign against Serbia on Friday, November 25. Argentine kick off against Saudi Arabia, while France take on Australia, both on Tuesday.

