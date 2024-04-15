“It’s lazy” - Paul Merson flames 2 Arsenal stars for what they did against Aston Villa

Former Arsenal attacker Paul Merson slammed Ben White and Kai Havertz after the Gunners' 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa at home on Sunday, April 14.

The north London side hosted Villa at the Emirates knowing that a win would take them back to the top of the table. However, it didn't pan out favorably for them as Aston Villa took the lead in the 84th minute, getting on the end of a Lucas Digne cross. Ollie Watkins then doubled their lead in the 87th minute after running from inside his half and chipping the ball past David Raya in goal.

After the game, Merson slammed Havertz for not stopping Digne's cross for the first goal. He also slammed White for pulling out of a tackle earlier in the second half, saying on Sky Sports (via Mirror):

"You've got to stop that cross!

"There was a time when Ben White jumped out of a tackle before coming off. You've got to stop these things. These chances come around not too many chances in a lifetime of winning the league and you've got to get out there and stop that."

Merson continued, adding that the Premier League title is gone for Arsenal:

"Ben White is jumping out of a tackle, he's a defender jumping out. You don't get these chances. You go home tonight and think that's gone. For me it's gone. You've worked that hard for 32 games to go that extra yard, just one yard to stop that cross. It's lazy. [The title] is 100 per cent gone."

Arsenal now sit second in the standings, two points behind leaders Manchester City, who beat Luton Town 5-1 on Saturday. Liverpool, who lost 1-0 against Crystal Palace on Saturday, are behind the Gunners on goal difference.

Arsenal's remaining fixtures as they aim to bounce back against Bayern Munich

The Gunners are currently active in two competitions - the Premier League and UEFA Champions League. They will next take on Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in the Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday, April 17.

Arsenal played out a 2-2 draw against the Bavarians at home in the first leg of their quarter-final clash last week. They will look to bounce back on Wednesday following their demoralizing defeat against Aston Villa. If they win, they will face either Manchester City or Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

In the Premier League, meanwhile, the Gunners will next face Wolverhampton Wanderers away. They will then host Chelsea before traveling to Tottenham Hotspur. Arsenal's last three league fixtures are against Bournemouth (H), Manchester United (A), and Everton (H).

