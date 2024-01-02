“It’s the least we can do for him” - Lionel Messi set to be honoured after retirement as Argentina Football Association president explains decision

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) is planning to retire the No.10 jersey following Lionel Messi's retirement in honor of the 36-year-old superstar.

The news comes after Messi led La Albiceleste to World Cup success in Qatar in 2022 after the nation endured a 36-year-long wait to win the trophy. Messi starred in the tournament, bagging seven goals and three assists in seven games while winning the Golden Ball, awarded to the competition's best player.

Addressing post-retirement plans for the Barcelona legend, AFA President Claudio Tapia said in a press conference on Saturday, December 30 (via The Peninsula Qatar):

"When Messi retires from the national team, we will not allow anyone else to wear the number 10 after him. This number 10 will be retired for life in his honor. It's the least we can do for him."

This iconic shirt was previously worn by Argentina legend and World Cup winner Diego Maradona. According to the aforementioned source, the South American nation attempted to retire the kit number following Maradona's retirement in 1997, but FIFA rules did not allow it.

FIFA regulations require that squad members of World Cup-playing nations choose jersey numbers from 1 to 23. Amid these circumstances, it remains uncertain whether AFA's request at the time of Messi's retirement will be accepted by the international governing body.

The Inter Miami attacker has made 180 appearances for his country, bagging 106 goals. He won the Copa America in 2021 in addition to his World Cup trophy. It remains to be seen whether Messi will participate in the 2026 World Cup.

Lionel Messi's ex-Argentina teammate sends message amid Inter Miami links

Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

Lionel Messi's former Argentina teammate Marcos Rojo has seemingly pledged his immediate future to Boca Juniors amid reports of a transfer to MLS outfit Inter Miami (h/t GOAL).

The ex-Argentina international joined his current employers from Manchester United in February 2021 on a free transfer. Since then, he has made 75 appearances for the side.

Seemingly confirming his stay with Boca Juniors for another year, Rojo wrote on Instagram:

"One more year together goes and may this 2024 be much better for all of us."

A move to Inter Miami would earn the 33-year-old defender the opportunity to share the pitch with Messi. Both stars have appeared alongside one another 45 times for Argentina, managing two joint goal contributions.

Messi himself joined the Herons in the summer of 2023 and has since bagged 11 goals and five assists from 14 appearances.