“It’s left him in a vulnerable position” – Rio Ferdinand identifies Manchester United star’s ‘problem’ at Old Trafford

Rio Ferdinand has blamed the system at Manchester United for Jadon Sancho's struggles at the club. The Red Devils legend believes the winger is unable to link up with his teammates like he did at Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho has played 17 matches in the Premier League this season and has only scored once. The goal came at Chelsea in a 1-1 draw, and the Englishman is yet to register an assist.

While speaking on BT Sport, Ferdinand highlighted the issue with Sancho. The Red Devils legend claims the winger is yet to adjust to the system and needs to be helped more by his teammates.

"If there's no rhythm Sancho is not as good and effective. That's what his problem's been. The players have got to identify what he's good at. Some thought he would come in and take the ball from the edge of his box to the goal," said Ferdinand.

"That's not his game. He's about rhythm, one-touch passing, playing and moving and getting people off balance with a feint. He has not been able to do that because the system at Manchester United has not worked," he added.

"It's left him in a vulnerable position. Dortmund had a way of playing which was fundamental in allowing them to perform at their best. United have invested in some players but are still searching for an identity and a way of playing. That makes it difficult for players coming in, let alone those that are still there," said the former defender.

Rio Ferdinand on Jadon Sancho joining Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand was excited to see Jadon Sancho join Manchester United and was looking forward to seeing the Englishman do well.

"We all know he's got flair and the skill and he's going to excite these fans. There's more to Sancho than just that. There's an end product and he's got a winning mentality. During the last three seasons, he's got over 30 goal involvements in each one. That just shows you that he wants to win and wants to define games."

Things have not gone Sancho's way this season, and he has just one goal in the Champions League too.

