“It’s a lie” – Fred insists Manchester United have ‘super cool dressing room’ unlike ‘fake news’ circling around

Brazilian midfielder Fred has claimed there are no rifts or a divide in Manchester United’s dressing room despite recent rumors.

The recent poor results have led to multiple reports claiming there has been huge discord in the United dressing room in recent weeks. Cristiano Ronaldo is rumored to be unhappy with the attitude of multiple fellow players. He appeared to call out multiple young players at Manchester United during a recent interview. Additionally, as many as 14 first-team players were said to be looking to move away at one point in time.

The initial rumors were rubbished by the likes of Marcus Rashford and Fred. The latter has now claimed that there is simply no discord in the dressing room.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, Fred said:

"The news here, they like fake news. There’s too much here. It’s a lie. It’s obvious that we speak Portuguese, we communicate, we have a nice friendship. I’m a good friend of Alex Telles, both on and off the field. I’ve known him for a long time. So obviously I’m going to be a little friend of his."

He added:

"But that doesn’t mean I won’t talk to Lingard, Rashford, Greenwood, Maguire, the other English people here. On the contrary. We have a super cool friendship here, a super cool dressing room, they’re all teammates. We’re always dancing in the locker room, whenever we have the team dinner. Now we’re not doing that because of Covid-19.”

Fred rubbishes rumors of discord among players at Manchester United as poor results continue

Manchester United have seen their torrid season continue in recent games. Ralf Rangnick’s team was in a comfortable position during their recent PL clash against Aston Villa. They were leading by two goals after a goal from Bruno Fernandes in either half.

However, they fell like dominoes after the arrival of Phillipe Coutinho to the scene in the 73rd minute and ended with a draw. Coutinho finished with a goal and an assist as Manchester United dropped points for their second straight league match.

Despite Fred’s reassurance about the dressing room, fans will be aghast with the manner in which United have played in recent games. Too many players have looked tactically clueless, out of form and underconfident. There has been little attacking harmony and a lot of defensive disarray.

Also Read Article Continues below

The midfield has consistently struggled to contain their counterparts, let alone be able to dominate possession. If the dressing room is currently “super-cool,” fans will be wondering what it is that is leading to such terrible performances on a regular basis.

Edited by Aditya Singh