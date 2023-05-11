“It’s all lies” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s mum rubbishes claims that her son could break up with Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiros recently rubbished claims that her son could break up with Georgina Rodriguez. There have been widespread reports in the media that Ronaldo and Rodriguez could split-up.

Dolores recently attended a shop opening in Madeira, where she was asked about any potential turmoil in her superstar son's personal life. She dismissed those claims, saying that every couple goes through disagreements from time to time. Dolores said (via Daily Mail):

"It's all lies. Every couple argues, but what's been written is a lie."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been in a relationship since 2016. They first met in Madrid and have since lived in cities like Turin and Manchester. The pair currently stay in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh since Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo recently uploaded a romantic Instagram post with partner Georgina Rodriguez where they could be seen sharing a meal. The Portuguese superstar captioned the image:

"Cheers to Love."

When Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about the initial stages of dating Georgina Rodriguez

Despite being a huge celebrity, it wasn't easy for Cristiano Ronaldo during the initial stages of dating Georgina Rodriguez. The Portuguese forward claimed that after their first meeting, he didn't see Rodriguez for two months.

Ronaldo also spoke about how he and Rodriguez took it slow when they first started dating. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner previously said (via Sports Manor):

"Little by little, we started talking more, and things were progressing naturally, it wasn’t quick, because… it took us about two months, and during that time, we didn’t see each other."

Since making their relationship public, the pair have gone on to become one of the most famous couples in the world. They are co-parents to five children as well, with Rodriguez being the mother of two of them.

Ronaldo will next be in action on Tuesday, May 16 as Al-Nassr take on Al-Ta'ee in the Saudi Pro League.

