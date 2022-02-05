"It’s been like a bombshell" - Luis Diaz opens up about what his Liverpool move means to people back home in Colombia

Liverpool's January signing Luis Diaz has opened up on his move to the Merseyside giants and what it means for Colombian football.

The 25-year-old made his move to Anfield on January 30th on an initial £37 million deal, with the fee potentially rising to £49 million from Portuguese giants FC Porto.

The 25-year-old finally traveled to Merseyside on Friday following his international duty with Colombia and met Jurgen Klopp as well as his new team-mates.

Following an individual session with the coaching staff of the Reds, the new number 23 sat down with the club's official website for his first interview as a Liverpool player and underwent a photo session.

Diaz highlighted that the Reds were the perfect club for him and he is highly ambitious to achieve great things at Anfield.

Liverpool FC @LFC



There's plenty of Diaz content heading your way today, Reds Hola, LuisThere's plenty of Diaz content heading your way today, Reds Hola, Luis 👋There's plenty of Diaz content heading your way today, Reds 😍🇨🇴 https://t.co/QzGIisx0Np

He also shared a message with the fans and stated that his move to the English giants is a huge boost for Colombian football.

He said, "Back home in my country it’s been like a bombshell! It’s been absolutely crazy. It’s been crazy – una locura like we say over there."

"I’m really happy at how it’s turned out and that the transfer has gone through. Because it’s a fairly historic moment for Colombian football, and all the supporters there are really happy about it."

"So too are all my family, my friends and my parents. They’ve all been very happy throughout this whole period."

"As I say, it’s been totally mad over there and thanks to God everything has managed to come off and the deal has gone through, which is the main thing."

Diaz set to become the first Colombian footballer to play for the Liverpool first team

Over the years, Liverpool have had the privilege of being represented by players ranging from various nationalities but there hasn't been a single Colombian to wear the iconic Red shirt.

Diaz will be the first Colombian to play for Liverpool but he is not the first Colombian to have signed for the club.

22-year-old versatile defender Anderson Arroyo holds the distinction of being the first ever Colombian to have signed for the Reds but he is yet to make his senior debut for Klopp's side.

Avy @BlueChipLFC



Mark Gonzalez

Sebastian Leto

Allan Rodrigues

Taiwo Awoniyi

Villyan Bijev



#LFC The first official Colombian to sign for Liverpool. Remember him? Anderson Arroyo, on loan at Mirandes. Signed in 2018, lol only our club, do we get complications with permits.Mark GonzalezSebastian LetoAllan RodriguesTaiwo AwoniyiVillyan Bijev The first official Colombian to sign for Liverpool. Remember him? Anderson Arroyo, on loan at Mirandes. Signed in 2018, lol only our club, do we get complications with permits. 😂Mark GonzalezSebastian LetoAllan RodriguesTaiwo Awoniyi Villyan Bijev #LFC https://t.co/6KMGkjKq5K

The defender, who can play as a full-back on either side as well as a centre-back, has been sort of an elusive figure for the club.

He has often spent time with the first team during their training sessions and has been sent on loan to five different clubs.

Diaz's addition to the Liverpool attack will be a huge boost for the club and he could prove to be a brilliant acquisition for them in the long run.

