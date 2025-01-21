“It’s like a cancerous, bad energy” - Rio Ferdinand names 3 players Manchester United must sell immediately

Former Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand has requested the Red Devils to sell Marcus Rashford, Tyrell Malacia, and Antony in the January transfer window. United have been linked with exits for Antony and Rashford this month, with Ferdinand imploring the club to seal these exits.

He said (via Mirror):

“I think Antony's going, someone said to me, Real Betis or somewhere like that. Just get them out man! Sorry, no, I'm just being honest. The more these type of guys are around, where there's just a bad noise, they all want to go, they're all happy to go - let's just get them out."

Adding that keeping unhappy players negatively affects the squad, Ferdinand said:

"Let's start afresh. You know what it's like, if there's people who are unsettled in there and it's not going to plan and they're not happy, it spreads. It's like a cancerous, bad energy.”

Manchester United are currently 13th in the league table. They lost their last game 3-1 at home against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Marcus Rashford's Manchester United future is up in the air

Back in 2016, when a young Marcus Rashford made his debut for Manchester United, the Red Devils fans were ecstatic at the prospect of having a potentially world-class, homegrown winger.

Almost nine years down the line, those hopes have dwindled and the dream now appears to be floating away with Rashford unable to make the squad under new boss Ruben Amorim.

Speaking about Rashford's uncertain future at the club, Ferdinand said (via Mirror):

"If we're to believe that, he's not featured in the games since that, so I would be surprised if he's still a Manchester United player come the end of this transfer window, I've got to be honest."

The player's career at the club has swung back and forth, with Ferdinand claiming that both parties are responsible for the situation not working out.

"I don't think it's about who's responsible, there's going to be blame on each side, the player, the club, management maybe as well. I think there's probably a shared amount of blame.

Urging Rashford to make better use of the rest of his career, Ferdinand concluded:

"But ultimately, if you look at it as a player, you look at yourself first. That's what I hope he'll be doing and then going, 'I'm not looking back no more, I'm going to look forward'. And if it's not with Manchester United, wherever it may be, I would wish him all the best of luck, I want to see him do well."

Rashford registered 138 goals and 63 assists in 426 games for the Red Devils. He has netted seven times and added three assists in 24 games this season. As per Mirror, the English forward has been linked with a move away to AC Milan, Barcelona, or Borussia Dortmund.

