“It’s like comparing a painter to Van Gogh” - Pep Guardiola makes feelings clear about comparing Lamine Yamal to Lionel Messi

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola does not want Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal to be compared to Lionel Messi for now. He believes that the discussion should be done after the Spaniard has played at the top level for 15 years, like the Inter Miami superstar.
Speaking to the media (via BarcaUniversal), Guardiola urged fans to let Yamal create his path and not be pressured with Messi comparisons. He believes the talks about the teenager being better than Argentine should be left for the end of his career and said:
“We should let Lamine Yamal carve his own path, and when he plays for fifteen years, we can say whether he’s better than Messi or not.”
Guardiola believes that Yamal has the talent, and it is a compliment for him to be likened to Messi. However, he claimed that it was similar to comparing a painter with Van Gogh and said:
“The fact that he is compared to Messi is, in itself, a huge deal. It’s like comparing a painter to Van Gogh.”
Messi played 219 matches under Guardiola at Barcelona, scoring 211 goals, the most he has under any manager in his career.
Lamine Yamal has been handed Lionel Messi's iconic no.10 jersey at Barcelona this summer. He has extended his contract until the summer of 2031.
Lamine Yamal is better than Lionel Messi at 17, claimed Mark van Bommel
Former Barcelona star Mark van Bommel believes Lamine Yamal is better than what Lionel Messi was at the age of 17. He claimed that the Spaniard is playing more games but needs to maintain his level to be on par with the Argentine great at the end of his career. He told Voetbalzone:
"When Messi joined Barcelona's first team, he didn't play as many games in the beginning compared to Yamal now. So if you compare the two at that age, Yamal is better now. Maintaining this level in the long term is the hardest thing. Messi has been at this level for 20 years. That is exceptional."
"If Yamal wants to catch up with Messi in terms of goals, he will have to score another 500 or so. That is almost 30 per season. Is Yamal the best in the world right now? No, he's not, but he's well on his way. I don't think there's one player who stands out above the rest right now, because there are just so many good players."
Lionel Messi had scored once in his nine matches for Barcelona at the age of 17. Lamine Yamal, who turned 18 earlier this month, has scored 25 goals and racked up 34 times in 106 games for the club.