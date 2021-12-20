"It's like De Bruyne, Beckham and Gerrard" - Gary Neville showers Liverpool star with highest of praise for his style of play

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold combined with Andrew Robertson to cause a lot of problems for Tottenham Hotspur during their Premier League clash yesterday.

Their performance caught the eye of Manchester United legend Gary Neville, who showered praise on the duo for their impressive display. He said:

"I don't think I've seen two full-backs play in the Premier League that are as good as these two as a pair. The way in which they combine on the pitch, the way they play the game, they're an absolute joy."

"Robertson with his consistency does everything well. Defends well, he's competitive - slightly too much at the end - but he scored a goal and set up a goal."

The former Red Devils defender then singled out Trent Alexander-Arnold for some more praise, likening him to Premier League legends Steven Gerrard, David Beckham and Kevin De Bruyne.

He continued:

"Alexander-Arnold is an absolute phenomenon when it comes to the quality of his passing, his delivery. It's something I've never seen before from a full-back. It's like De Bruyne, it's Beckham, it's Gerrard, and they're attacking players. He's playing at right-back, it's the highest accolade I could pay him."

"The contribution these two make is unbelievable. It's bizarre to me. I grew up saying let the full-back have it. You can't let these two have it."

Trent Alexander-Arnold put up a great show, troubling Tottenham Hotspur's defense throughout the match, and was rewarded with an assist. Robertson, meanwhile, finished the game with one goal and one assist.

Unfortunately, despite their brilliance, Liverpool failed to pick up the win, settling for a 2-2 draw away from home.

What next for Liverpool?

A splendid display from the Liverpool right-back

Following their 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool will take on Leicester City in the quarterfinals of the EFL Cup on Wednesday. They will then return to Premier League action at the weekend, with a clash against Leeds United scheduled for Sunday.

As it stands, Liverpool rank second in the Premier League table with 41 points from 18 games, just three points behind first-placed Manchester City. It remains to be seen how they'll fare in the coming weeks.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh