"It’s like you don’t have him" - Antonio Conte confirms Tottenham star is ruled out injured for Brentford match

The Premier League returns on Boxing Day with a London derby between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur in the early kick-off. However, Spurs will not have the services of Brazilian winger Lucas Moura, according to manager Antonio Conte.

The head coach revealed this to Football London (via TBR Football), following Moura's spell on the sidelines over the last two months. Conte admitted that he had no idea when the 30-year-old would be available:

“About Lucas Moura, we didn’t have him from the start of the season. And we are continuing to not have him. He has this problem, he is struggling a lot to find a solution. For sure it’s a difficult situation. Because I have a good player in my squad, but he’s never available. It’s like you don’t have him.

“It’s a pity because I repeat: we are talking about a good player, a good guy, but he is struggling a lot to solve this problem. I don’t know, I don’t know what in the future happens about him.”

Conte will hope that Moura's absence does not affect Tottenham's momentum as they aim to hold on to their place in the top four.

Tottenham Hotspur prepare for Boxing Day clash against Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur are currently fourth in the Premier League table, three points ahead of Manchester United, having played one game more. However, they have lost three of their last five league games and will need to improve to maintain their place in the Champions League. The match against Brentford will be a tough test, as the Bees have shown that they are capable of causing upsets against top teams.

Brentford headed into the World Cup break on a high, ending a winless run with a stunning upset of Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Ivan Toney scored twice in Brentford's 2-1 victory, making a statement to Gareth Southgate after his omission from England's World Cup squad.

However, Toney's immediate future is uncertain as the FA investigates alleged gambling offenses. He has been charged with 262 offenses and could face a potential ban if found guilty.

Tottenham are likely to be without Hugo Lloris and Cristian Romero for the Premier League's return after both played in the World Cup final. Richarlison and Bentancur are also expected to be absent and out of contention, alongside Lucas Moura.

