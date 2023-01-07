"It's like he had a few drinks" - Roy Keane slams Manchester United star after mistake in FA Cup win over Everton

Manchester United legend Roy Keane ripped into David de Gea after the Spanish goalkeeper's comical error in the side's 3-1 win over Everton in the FA Cup. The Red Devils advanced to the fourth round of the competition but were made to work for the victory on Friday night (January 6).

Erik ten Hag's side took an early lead through Antony's close-range finish in the fourth minute. The Brazilian swept in at the back post to tuck home Marcus Rashford's exquisite cross.

However, De Gea had a moment to forget in the 14th minute when Everton forward Neal Maupay sent the ball into the Spaniard's path, who was in front of his near post. All the shot-stopper had to do was clear the ball with his feet. But he allowed it to trickle through his legs.

Conor Coady was on hand to capitalize on De Gea's embarrassing error and pass the ball into an empty net. Keane, who was doing coverage of the game on ITV, slammed the Spaniard. He claimed that the Manchester United goalkeeper seemed to have had too much to drink:

“Shocking mistake… it’s shocking from an international goalkeeper."

He continued his scathing assessment of De Gea's mistake during halftime:

“De Gea is like carry-on football, it’s like he’s had a few drinks. It’s almost as if a keeper has been sent off and an outfield player has gone in goal and he doesn’t know what to do. Horrendous mistake.”

Manchester United still secured a win through Coady's own goal in the 52nd own goal and Rashford's 90+7th minute penalty, which was the English forward's seventh goal in as many appearances. However, De Gea's mistake is one that he will not want to see again. It has tarnished his recent magnificent form, having kept four clean sheets before tonight.

Manchester United's Rashford shines once again as the Red Devils march into the fourth round of the FA Cup

Rashford shines once again for the Red Devils.

Rashford is in red-hot form and is Manchester United's top goalscorer with 12 goals in 23 appearances across competitions. His injury-time penalty was his first-ever goal against Everton.

Some had doubts over Rashford's future at Old Trafford before the start of the season after a woeful 2021-22 campaign. He managed just five goals and two assists in 32 appearances.

However, Ten Hag deserves plaudits for coaching Rashford back into form. The Englishman is flourishing under his tutelage. Next up for Ten Hag's men is the visit of EFL Championship outfit Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday (January 10).

