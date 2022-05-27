"It’s like going back in time" - Steve McLaren left in awe of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Steve McClaren has heaped praise on incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. He has compared the work ethics of the Dutchman to Sir Alex Ferguson and claimed he has spoken with every member of the staff like the managers did 10 years back.

McClaren has returned to Manchester United, more than 20 years after leaving the club. He has rejoined as one of Ten Hag's assistant coaches at Old Trafford.

Manchester United @ManUtd We are delighted to announce the appointment of Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren as Erik ten Hag's assistant coaches.



🤝 A warm welcome to them both!



#MUFC We are delighted to announce the appointment of Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren as Erik ten Hag's assistant coaches.🤝 A warm welcome to them both! 🔴 We are delighted to announce the appointment of Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren as Erik ten Hag's assistant coaches.🤝 A warm welcome to them both! #MUFC

On the McClaren Performance podcast with his son Josh, McClaren spoke about how Ten Hag is an old-style manager and said:

"We had the meetings the day after they [Ajax] celebrated the championship, and it was made official, and we got to work. He came to London last week where I met him and Mitchell and [football director] John Murtough, and together we spent five days, six days including yesterday with the press, and seven today.

"The work ethic, the attention to detail has again just been exemplified in the last few days where he's practically met every member of staff who he's going to be working very closely with, and in detail has worked out the plan, what each person's job is. It's like going back in time 10 years ago when I first met him. Everything was mapped out and again that's the case."

Erik ten Hag makes bold claims as Manchester United enter new era

Erik ten Gad has admitted he likes what Manchester City and Liverpool are doing in the Premier League.

He sent them a warning and claimed that he is looking forward to his battles with them.

"In this moment, I admire them both, Manchester City and Liverpool. They both play really fantastic football, both Liverpool and Man City. But you will always see an era can come to an end and I am looking forward to battle with them, and I am sure all the other Premier League clubs will want to do that. I've already met big coaches and big teams in the Premier League and I know how to deal with that."

Manchester United begin their pre-season on June 27 and are now working on getting the players Ten Hag wants in his squad.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava