“It’s not like I wake up in the morning and flip a coin” - Javier Mascherano hits out at Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami teammate after he raises complaint

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano has hit out at Lionel Messi's teammate Benja Cremaschi for his recent complaints. The Argentine understands why the United States star is not happy, but added that the decision was not made out of the blue.

Speaking to the media recently, Cremaschi expressed frustration about playing in multiple positions during the MLS season. He wants to play regularly in midfield, but believes reasons beyond his control are stopping him, and said (via BolaVIP)

"It frustrates me, I want to play, that's the most important thing for me. I want to play at a very high level, and that comes with minutes. I haven't played much in these last games. I don't think it's because of my level because I feel good. I imagine it's for other reasons, or maybe because of my level."

Mascherano has now responded, stating that the changes were made according to the team's needs. He believes that Cremaschi's role on the pitch remains the same, regardless of the position he plays in the match, and said:

"They were unfortunate because, in one way or another, when you hear those types of declarations, it makes us look like we're improvising. You need to have the tools to speak out. I understand what Benja wanted to say, that he has been used in different roles. But when he starts a match, he knows perfectly well where he has to play because we prepare games in detail. It's not like I wake up in the morning and flip a coin."

Cremaschi has played in six different positions on the pitch this season for Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami. He has played 11 matches as a central midfielder, while operating on either wing once, and has also played as a left-back once this season.

Inter Miami boss recalls his own experience while playing with Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Javier Mascherano was quick to give Benja Cremaschi an example from his playing days to make the Inter Miami star understand the importance of playing in a different position. The Argentine claimed that he wanted to play in the midfield, but was forced to play as a center-back during his time with Lionel Messi at Barcelona, and said:

"I understand that he likes to play as a midfielder — I liked to play there too. But when I went to Barcelona, I had to play as a center back because otherwise I wouldn't have had any chance. This is professional soccer. I decide where I believe each player can give me the best. And as I always say, my office door is open if anyone feels uncomfortable or doesn't want to play in a certain position. They can come and tell me directly."

Lionel Messi was back in action for Inter Miami in the win over LA Galaxy after recovering from his leg injury. The Argentine had missed the last two matches, but is now gearing up to face Tigres UNAL in the Leagues Cup quarterfinal this week.

