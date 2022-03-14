"It's like marriage" - Ranveer Singh says he considered 'divorcing' Arsenal during club's struggles 

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has admitted that he considered divorcing Arsenal following the club's performances in recent years. The popular actor, famous for his role in the movie 'Padmaavat', serves as the brand ambassador for the Premier League in India.

The 36-year-old is also a devoted fan of Arsenal Football Club. However, the actor has stated that he 'felt deflated' after the Gunners' poor showings in recent years. Ranveer Singh told NDTV:

"Year after year, there is just something to come and hit you in the gut. There are several instances that I felt so deflated. I was so shattered at one point that I even considered divorcing Arsenal until my loyalty came in the way."

Singh believes that the relationship between a fan and a football club is 'like marriage' and it is impossible to jump ship when things are not going well. He added:

"Once you pick a football club, it's like marriage, you only do it once. You don't ever think you are going to change or jump ship. But it did cross my mind. That's how low I got at one point about Arsenal football club and their fortunes in the Premier League."

Things look far more promising for the Gunners as they find themselves on a sensational run of form and look well-placed for a top-four finish. Ranveer Singh acknowledges that his favorite club are having a good season. The 36-year-old said:

"It's been a good season and I think the prospects of Arsenal achieving top four is on."

Arsenal fans have every reason to be excited about the future

Mikel Arteta has done a phenomenal job at the Emirates since taking over the club. The Spanish manager has overcome almost every hurdle in his way and has proved his doubters wrong.

The Gunners have a very young and talented squad at their disposal and the project certainly looks exciting.

Having won their last five Premier League games in a row, Arteta's side are currently in a favourable position in the top-four race. The north London team are one point ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United, having played three games less.

The Gunners are looking likely to qualify for the Champions League after a long wait of five years and Arteta deserves all the plaudits for that. Next summer could be a decisive one for the London giants. With a few solid additions, the Gunners could hope for a much stronger next season.

