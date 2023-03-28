“It’s not like people think” – Ronaldo’s ex-partner announces she’s back to taking pole dancing lessons

Michele Umezu, the mother of one of Ronaldo Nazario's children, has declared her intention to return to the world of pole dancing. According to a recent interview with Brazilian newspaper Extra, the former partner of the Brazilian legend intends to compete in the sport that she first practiced when she was just 18 years old.

Now 41, Michele Umezu remains resolute in her belief that people of any age can practice pole dancing. Speaking candidly with Extra, she countered her detractors, asserting that her pole dancing exploits are merely an expression of her unbridled passion for the sport (via UOL):

"Usually, those who criticize are jealous or have never taken a class. I have a friend in the class, 58 years old, wonderful, better than me. People, instead of criticizing, should think before speaking," she said.

She revealed that she had a head-start in pole dancing, having picked it up as a youngster. Her skills were impressive enough as she became a teacher early on. Although she initially dropped the sport, she's set to return:

"I started pole dancing when I was 18. At the time I lived in Tokyo. It was fun and work. I traveled to other countries to teach. Today, at 41, I'm back to taking classes."

Michele Umezu also revealed to the newspaper Extra that her practice routines were rigorous and she could potentially compete in the sport. However, she noted that it was more difficult than people assumed:

"My coach wants to prepare me to compete, but I don't know if I have that energy anymore. Pole dancing is very difficult. It's not like people think, you have to have a lot of strength to do the maneuvers, there are people who think it's rolling only."

Michele is the proud mother of Alexander Nazario, Ronaldo Nazario's son, who is now 17 years old.

Ronaldo Nazario's ex-partner discusses the health benefits of pole dancing

Umezu has returned to what could be seen as her first love - pole dancing, and she has also revealed the health benefits it provides to those who practice. She told Extra newspaper (via UOL):

"In addition to helping to lose weight, pole dancing fitness also offers other health benefits to those who practice it. For example, those who suffer from joint pain, like me, can switch exercises like running and jumping rope, that demand a lot from the joints, by pole dance fitness, which stresses these regions less."

