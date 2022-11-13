Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati's dad has revealed that the player was exhilarated after being named in the Spain squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Fati has been named in Luis Enrique's 26-man team despite having a slow start to his season. His father told COPE (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Ansu, who was training at the moment the squad was announced, called us on the phone shouting. He was very happy, his reward has arrived. Yesterday we almost didn’t sleep wondering if he would go or not. We did not know anything, we had our hearts almost in our mouths. If you see him today, it’s like he’s reborn."

The proud father further added:

“He’s doing well. Truly. Ansu has suffered but for some time he’s been well. He did preseason and since he started the season, he’s had no trouble with his knee or muscular injuries. He’s working at 100 percent at Barca. He knows where he is and what he wants to do.”

Fati has played 20 games for the Catalan club so far this season, starting only five of them. He has managed to get three goals and three assists to his name.

Barcelona sporting director provided an update about the club's finances

Barcelona sporting director Jordi Cruyff recently said that the club's finances and the salary structure are in a much better situation now. Hence, it would be easier for the Blaugrana to attract more players.

Speaking to the social media handle FCB World, he said (via Barca Universal):

“The salary scale is more balanced now, there is no longer a big difference between the players. If a player earns four times as much as another player, it causes inconveniences in the team.”

He also said:

“Everyone knows there are things that can’t be done in the current club situation. We say 'that’s what we can afford, if you want more, go to another club. Many players had much better financial offers but they came because of their enthusiasm to play at Barcelona and many of them were ready to make financial adjustments.”

The Catalan club are currently at the top of the La Liga table with 37 points on the board from 14 games. They head to the World Cup break with a two-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the table.

The improvement in Barca's finances means that there is talk of a potential comeback of their icon Lionel Messi to the team. The Argentine maestro is currently playing for Paris Saint-Germain and would soon be representing his nation at the FIFA World Cup.

