"It's not like he has the scope to go and score 30 instead of 15" - Michael Owen doubts Diogo Jota, names Liverpool player who has more potential

Liverpool great Michael Owen has expressed doubts about Diogo Jota while discussing the Reds' future after Mohamed Salah's possible exit. The Englishman named Darwin Nunez as the player with more potential to take the club forward.

With Jurgen Klopp set to leave after this season, Liverpool are about to enter a new era. The Reds could also reportedly lose Mohamed Salah, who has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

In the case of the Egyptian's potential departure, there is concern over who would take up the baton to lead the team's attack. Although the likes of Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo have been doing well at Anfield, Michael Owen doesn't think they have what it takes to be the next leader.

The Englishman believes Darwin Nunez has a better chance to fill in the hole but admitted that the Uruguayan still has some work to do on his decision-making.

“You look at the future of Liverpool, Mo Salah isn’t going to be there forever. When he goes there’s a massive hole. I look at the team right now and with Gakpo and Jota, can they get better?" the Englishman wondered on Premier League Productions.

"Maybe a bit, but Jota is a great finisher, it’s not like he has the scope to go and score 30 instead of 15 let’s say. This guy [Darwin Nunez] is the one player in the team who can go from there to there, and I hope he does. Decision-making is the one thing that will slow him down,” he added.

Darwin Nunez is enjoying his best season since joining Liverpool from Benfica in 2022. So far, the striker has made 37 appearances for the Reds across all competitions, recording 13 goals and 12 assists.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool are preparing for a series of important fixtures. To start with, Jurgen Klopp's men will go head-to-head with a resilient Luton Town side on Wednesday, February 21. They have proven to be capable of producing upsets in the Premier League this season.

Following that, the Reds will take on Chelsea in the final of the EFL Cup at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, February 25, before facing Southampton (FA Cup fifth round), Nottingham Forest and Manchester City in their next three games.

Klopp's side are currently leading the league table with 57 points. They are closely followed by Manchester City (56) and Arsenal (55).