"It's like seeing a red frog" - Cristiano Ronaldo superfan IShowSpeed names one thing that's 'kind of cool' about Lionel Messi

Internet sensation and Cristiano Ronaldo fan IShowSpeed has described Lionel Messi's technique and dribbling as "kind of cool."

IShowSpeed was recently in the United Kingdom and participated in the Sidemen's Charity game held at the London Stadium. He sat down with former Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand for an interview on the latter's 'Five' YouTube channel.

'Speed', as he is better known, came out and said he dislikes Lionel Messi. However, he was in attendance for the Argentine's Inter Miami debut against Cruz Azul in the 2023 Leagues Cup in July. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner came off the bench to score the winning freekick to see his side claim a 2-1 win.

Recollecting the game, Speed stated that Messi's technique and his way of dribbling were appreciable. However, he compared them to a "red frog" which is a rare sighting in nature.

Speaking to Ferdinand, IShowSpeed was quoted as saying the following (via YouTube)

"I am going to be honest, I don't like Messi at all. The only thing that was kind of cool, literally a bit cool like his technique driven. Its kind of cool to see. Its like seeing a red frog you know, you barely see a red frog. He dribbles weird."

When asked about Messi's match-winning freekick, Speed brushed it off and added:

"Hell no. The freekick? Lucky man. Just lucky."

IShowSpeed is a massive Cristiano Ronaldo fan and has been seen in attendance during Portugal games and has also traveled to Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr fixtures. The 18-year-old content creator finally met his idol when he traveled to Portugal to see them play Bosnia and Herzegovina in their Euro 2024 qualifiers in June.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both missed their nation's second game during the international break

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both formed part of their respective national team's squads during the international break in September. Both superstar forwards, however, only managed to play once for Argentina and Portugal respectively.

Cristiano Ronaldo played against Slovakia on Friday (September 8) in a narrow 1-0 victory for the Euro 2016 winners. The Al-Nassr forward, however, picked up this third yellow card of the Euro 2024 qualification campaign. He was therefore suspended for Portugal's game against Luxembourg on Monday (September 11).

Portugal did not need Cristiano Ronaldo's services in the end though. They registered an emphatic 9-0 victory over the European minnows with Diogo Jota, Goncalo Ramos, and Goncalo Inacio netting braces.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, scored yet another winner via a freekick in Argentina's narrow 1-0 victory over Ecuador in FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The Inter Miami superstar, however, picked up a slight niggle towards the end of the game.

As a precaution, Lionel Messi was left out of the squad to face Bolivia in their second 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying game on Tuesday (12 September).