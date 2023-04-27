Manchester United collapsed as Tottenham Hotspur fought back to clinch a vital 2-2 Premier League draw on Thursday (April 27).
The mood around Spurs has been an ominous one following their 6-1 humiliation against Newcastle United on Sunday (April 23). They started the midweek game off in a similar fashion, with the Red Devils easing into a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute.
Jadon Sancho came up trumps for Erik ten Hag's side as he drove into the Spurs box before cutting inside. The English winger then sent a sensational strike past Tottenham goalkeeper Fraser Forster.
Spurs fans could be heard chanting for their chairman Daniel Levy to leave the club. He was in the stands and watched on as Manchester United continued to punish a beleaguered Tottenham side.
Marcus Rashford was back among the goals in the 44th minute and did so in style. Spurs attacked from a corner, but the ball fell to Bruno Fernandes. The Red Devils vice-captain sent an audacious long pass towards Rashford up the other side of the pitch. The United forward raced ahead and smashed a left-footed strike past Forster.
Ten Hag's men were running away with it heading into half-time, but the hosts were a completely different side in the second half. They pulled one back through Pedro Porro in the 56th minute. The Portuguese right-back sent a terrific volley into Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea's net.
The north Londoners weren't done, though, buoyed by the noise from their fans to continue their onslaught on De Gea's goal. However, Fernandes nearly put United 3-1 up just two minutes after Porro's effort. He slickly glided his way into the Spurs box before smashing the crossbar.
Manchester United rued their missed chances as Son Heung Min clinched a crucial point for Ryan Mason's side in the 79th minute. The South Korean got on the end of a superb cross from Harry Kane, slicing the ball past De Gea.
Ten Hag looked unimpressed and rightfully so, as his men threw away what looked like an assured victory. The draw means United now sit on 60 points in fourth place in the standings, with a six-point lead over Tottenham. They also have two games in hand.
One fan compared the Red Devils' disappointing draw to their 2-2 stalemate with Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg at Old Trafford earlier this month:
"Sevilla all over again."
Another fan thinks Ten Hag's side bottled their lead to perennial bottlers:
"Bottled the lead to the Bottlers."
Here's how Twitter reacted to an enthraling draw between Tottenham and Manchester United:
Manchester United fans chant for Tottenham's Harry Kane to join in summer
Much of the pre-match talk surrounding the game between Manchester United and Tottenham was about Kane.
The Spurs striker's future is uncertain, with his contract expiring in 2024. The Independent reports that the Red Devils are preparing an £80 million offer for the England captain in the summer.
The travelilng supporters made their feelings clear about a potential move for Kane. They could be heard chanting during the first half:
"Harry Kane, we'll see you in June."
The game provided evidence of why Ten Hag is interested in Kane. His assist for Son took his tally for the season to 26 goals and five assists in 44 appearances across competitions. He's not just a goalscorer, but he's an all-round frontman who brings others into the game.
