Manchester United collapsed as Tottenham Hotspur fought back to clinch a vital 2-2 Premier League draw on Thursday (April 27).

The mood around Spurs has been an ominous one following their 6-1 humiliation against Newcastle United on Sunday (April 23). They started the midweek game off in a similar fashion, with the Red Devils easing into a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute.

Jadon Sancho came up trumps for Erik ten Hag's side as he drove into the Spurs box before cutting inside. The English winger then sent a sensational strike past Tottenham goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Spurs fans could be heard chanting for their chairman Daniel Levy to leave the club. He was in the stands and watched on as Manchester United continued to punish a beleaguered Tottenham side.

Marcus Rashford was back among the goals in the 44th minute and did so in style. Spurs attacked from a corner, but the ball fell to Bruno Fernandes. The Red Devils vice-captain sent an audacious long pass towards Rashford up the other side of the pitch. The United forward raced ahead and smashed a left-footed strike past Forster.

Ten Hag's men were running away with it heading into half-time, but the hosts were a completely different side in the second half. They pulled one back through Pedro Porro in the 56th minute. The Portuguese right-back sent a terrific volley into Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea's net.

The north Londoners weren't done, though, buoyed by the noise from their fans to continue their onslaught on De Gea's goal. However, Fernandes nearly put United 3-1 up just two minutes after Porro's effort. He slickly glided his way into the Spurs box before smashing the crossbar.

Manchester United rued their missed chances as Son Heung Min clinched a crucial point for Ryan Mason's side in the 79th minute. The South Korean got on the end of a superb cross from Harry Kane, slicing the ball past De Gea.

Ten Hag looked unimpressed and rightfully so, as his men threw away what looked like an assured victory. The draw means United now sit on 60 points in fourth place in the standings, with a six-point lead over Tottenham. They also have two games in hand.

One fan compared the Red Devils' disappointing draw to their 2-2 stalemate with Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg at Old Trafford earlier this month:

"Sevilla all over again."

Another fan thinks Ten Hag's side bottled their lead to perennial bottlers:

"Bottled the lead to the Bottlers."

Here's how Twitter reacted to an enthraling draw between Tottenham and Manchester United:

Casey Evans @Casey_Evans_ It’s alright United I didn’t want to go to bed relaxed and happy anyway It’s alright United I didn’t want to go to bed relaxed and happy anyway https://t.co/8rbOGEF8rL

Football Talk @FootballTalkHQ



4-0 vs Brentford

6-3 vs Man City

3-1 vs Aston Villa

3-2 vs Arsenal

7-0 vs Liverpool

2-0 vs Newcastle

🤝 2-2 vs Spurs Manchester United have managed to earn only one point in the away games against the current top nine in the Premier League this season:4-0 vs Brentford6-3 vs Man City3-1 vs Aston Villa3-2 vs Arsenal7-0 vs Liverpool2-0 vs Newcastle🤝 2-2 vs Spurs Manchester United have managed to earn only one point in the away games against the current top nine in the Premier League this season: ❌ 4-0 vs Brentford❌ 6-3 vs Man City❌ 3-1 vs Aston Villa❌ 3-2 vs Arsenal❌ 7-0 vs Liverpool❌ 2-0 vs Newcastle🤝 2-2 vs Spurs https://t.co/arn2qHJ1jU

Suhail @SuhailChowdhary Huge progress under Erik ten Hag and Old Trafford is becoming a fortress again but Manchester United will need to improve away from Old Trafford next season.



ManCity, Liverpool, Arsenal - L

Chelsea, Tottenham - D Huge progress under Erik ten Hag and Old Trafford is becoming a fortress again but Manchester United will need to improve away from Old Trafford next season.ManCity, Liverpool, Arsenal - LChelsea, Tottenham - D

Paddy Power @paddypower You have to say, Fred has really turned this game for Tottenham. You have to say, Fred has really turned this game for Tottenham.

Modibbo @Khalifahusseini Erik ten Hag's poor in-game management has cost us a spot in the Europa League semi-finals and many points in the League this season. Erik ten Hag's poor in-game management has cost us a spot in the Europa League semi-finals and many points in the League this season.

naomi @UTDnaomi just watch ten hag say this is unacceptable blah blah blah we need to do better🤦🏾‍♀️ same sentence every defeat instead how bout you fix the problem just watch ten hag say this is unacceptable blah blah blah we need to do better🤦🏾‍♀️ same sentence every defeat instead how bout you fix the problem

James Wokabi @JWokabi 1. Ten Hag's subs cost him the game.

2. Martial & Fred were inexplicably poor when they came on.

3. Eriksen's his exit left United laboured.

4. Casemiro hasn't been great since Carabao Cup final.

5. Spurs will feel alot better after that second half.

6. What does Antony do? 1. Ten Hag's subs cost him the game.2. Martial & Fred were inexplicably poor when they came on.3. Eriksen's his exit left United laboured.4. Casemiro hasn't been great since Carabao Cup final.5. Spurs will feel alot better after that second half.6. What does Antony do?

UF @UtdFaithfuls



What a ball, and what a finish from Rashford That Bruno Fernandes ball for Rashford's goal is exactly why we were too excited to see him make the squad. He's just too IMPORTANT to Man Utd.What a ball, and what a finish from Rashford That Bruno Fernandes ball for Rashford's goal is exactly why we were too excited to see him make the squad. He's just too IMPORTANT to Man Utd.What a ball, and what a finish from Rashford 🔥 https://t.co/eb2WIEWKnz

⚡ @UTDCJ_

- Mane’s best season: 29 G/A

- Sterling’s best season: 37 G/A

- Hazard’s best season: 38 G/A

- Son’s best season: 32 G/A

- Pedro’s best season: 28 G/A

- Ribery’s best season: 32 G/A



Rashford so far this season: 41 G/A - Robben’s best season: 32 G/A- Mane’s best season: 29 G/A- Sterling’s best season: 37 G/A- Hazard’s best season: 38 G/A- Son’s best season: 32 G/A- Pedro’s best season: 28 G/A- Ribery’s best season: 32 G/ARashford so far this season: 41 G/A - Robben’s best season: 32 G/A- Mane’s best season: 29 G/A- Sterling’s best season: 37 G/A- Hazard’s best season: 38 G/A- Son’s best season: 32 G/A- Pedro’s best season: 28 G/A- Ribery’s best season: 32 G/ARashford so far this season: 41 G/A 😳 https://t.co/POlg1VvvzB

UF @UtdFaithfuls Makes me so happy when Sancho cooks Makes me so happy when Sancho cooks 🔥❤️ https://t.co/GDaA2bl7pv

Vinnie @vinnie070 @ronaldo_prop7 Bottled the lead to the Bottlers @ronaldo_prop7 Bottled the lead to the Bottlers 😂

Mikey @mikeyavfc19 Can't believe a Spurs and Man United draw got me feeling so sad Can't believe a Spurs and Man United draw got me feeling so sad

Goku @gokuthfc 🏻 Should have gone for the whole 3 points.. @Spurs_India Great second half performance🏻 Should have gone for the whole 3 points.. @Spurs_India Great second half performance 👏🏻 Should have gone for the whole 3 points..

utdreport @utdreport ‍ What a footballer Bruno Fernandes is What a footballer Bruno Fernandes is 😮‍💨 https://t.co/j2p11jR9Sr

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



85% pass accuracy

3 key passes

3 ground duels won

2 big chances created

2 long balls completed

1 dribble completed

1 assist



Always creating. Bruno Fernandes’ first half by numbers vs. Tottenham:85% pass accuracy3 key passes3 ground duels won2 big chances created2 long balls completed1 dribble completed1 assistAlways creating. Bruno Fernandes’ first half by numbers vs. Tottenham:85% pass accuracy3 key passes3 ground duels won2 big chances created2 long balls completed1 dribble completed1 assistAlways creating. ✨ https://t.co/kQHhdC5jaI

. @utdcynical Ten Hag isn’t ruthless and that’s gonna be his downfall. De Gea contract, obsessed with Weghorst. Like come on man Ten Hag isn’t ruthless and that’s gonna be his downfall. De Gea contract, obsessed with Weghorst. Like come on man

Paddy Power @paddypower Only Tottenham could have turned this situation into a Man United goal Only Tottenham could have turned this situation into a Man United goal https://t.co/YoTVaGOpq3

JPS @Jonpaul80218256 @JayMotty Casimiro has been bang average since he came back, false position 4th, united will be back to 6th/7th next season unless big improvement. @JayMotty Casimiro has been bang average since he came back, false position 4th, united will be back to 6th/7th next season unless big improvement.

Mike Dowry @QMLMo



Why would he join yall after a dismal second half performance like that



I hope y'all miss champions League football so that he can make a more informed decision. Yall busy talking about being Interested in Harry Kane...Why would he join yall after a dismal second half performance like that @ManUtd I hope y'all miss champions League football so that he can make a more informed decision. Yall busy talking about being Interested in Harry Kane...Why would he join yall after a dismal second half performance like that @ManUtd I hope y'all miss champions League football so that he can make a more informed decision.

Spud Murphy @spuddddddy16 Kane would want to be mad to join that united side Kane would want to be mad to join that united side

Dubois @CFCDUBois Ryan Mason is a better manager than Frank Lampard Ryan Mason is a better manager than Frank Lampard 😭😭😭😭😭😭

Dwayne Anderson @IamDAnderson1

#GlazersOut #QatarIn @UtdEra_ Too many losers in the squad. Need to sell 16 of them. Shaw, Lindelof, Maguire, Dalot, Wan B, De Gea, Fred, Mctominay, Henderson, Bailly, Telles, Donny, Wegass, Martial, Williams, Jones should all find new clubs THIS summer. @UtdEra_ Too many losers in the squad. Need to sell 16 of them. Shaw, Lindelof, Maguire, Dalot, Wan B, De Gea, Fred, Mctominay, Henderson, Bailly, Telles, Donny, Wegass, Martial, Williams, Jones should all find new clubs THIS summer. #GlazersOut #QatarIn

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad FT: Tottenham 2-2 Manchester United.



Manchester United took a 2-0 lead but leave London with just 1 point. FT: Tottenham 2-2 Manchester United.Manchester United took a 2-0 lead but leave London with just 1 point. https://t.co/aDJ15jCPub

Manchester United fans chant for Tottenham's Harry Kane to join in summer

Red Devils fans chant for Kane to join.

Much of the pre-match talk surrounding the game between Manchester United and Tottenham was about Kane.

The Spurs striker's future is uncertain, with his contract expiring in 2024. The Independent reports that the Red Devils are preparing an £80 million offer for the England captain in the summer.

The travelilng supporters made their feelings clear about a potential move for Kane. They could be heard chanting during the first half:

"Harry Kane, we'll see you in June."

The game provided evidence of why Ten Hag is interested in Kane. His assist for Son took his tally for the season to 26 goals and five assists in 44 appearances across competitions. He's not just a goalscorer, but he's an all-round frontman who brings others into the game.

