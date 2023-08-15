"It's like signing Fellaini again" - Rio Ferdinand delivers intriguing verdict on Manchester United's pursuit of Premier League midfielder 

Rio Ferdinand has questioned Manchester United's pursuit of Everton midfielder Amadou Onana by comparing his potential signing to Marouane Fellaini's.

The Red Devils are being linked with a move for Onana as Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen his midfield. The Guardian reports that they have made contact with Everton over the 21-year-old.

However, Ferdinand doesn't think Onana suits Ten Hag's style of football and claims he holds a similar profile to that of Fellaini. The latter joined Manchester United in 2013 and allowed the club to use long-ball tactics.

Ferdinand told his Vibe with FIVE podcast that he doesn't view Onana as an upgrade on Scott McTominay:

"McTominay upgrade? What is he, tell me what he is? Onana is not a holder, he’s not a destroyer. Every single attribute listed, that’s not Ten Hag to me. Ten Hag’s about playing through the lines, playing off angles."

The Manchester United legend continued by praising the Belgian but insisting he doesn't suit the Red Devils:

"I think he has really good attributes but I don’t think for Man United. It’s like Fellaini, it’s like buying Fellaini again for Manchester United."

Onana made a fine start to life in the Premier League with Everton last season. He was a standout performer for the Toffees despite their poor campaign which nearly saw them relegated.

The Belgian midfielder featured 35 times across competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists. He uses his tall 6 ft 3 frame to cause issues both in defense and in attack. He is also comfortable in possession and comparisons to Fellaini do seem a tad bit of a stretch.

Fellaini was renowned for his power and towering presence but wasn't as elegant with the ball as Onana is. He was somewhat of a hit at Manchester United despite many playing down his contributions. He managed 22 goals and 12 assists in 177 games, winning the UEFA Europa League, the FA Cup, and the League Cup.

Gary Neville backs Manchester United to sign Sofyan Amrabat

The 26-year-old played under Ten Hag at FC Utrecht.

Sofyan Amrabat is another midfielder who is being linked with a move to Manchester United. Italian outlet Repubblica reports that the Red Devils will officially move for the Fiorentina midfielder and personal terms are already agreed.

It could cost Ten Hag's side €30 million to lure Amrabat to Old Trafford but it's a deal Gary Neville understands. He has talked up the Morrocan's potential arrival by explaining how his ball-playing capabilities will work well. He told Sky Sports:

“They are trying to sign, or were trying to sign, Sofyan Amrabat we believe, to go in there alongside Casemiro."

He added:

“He wants everybody in the team to be able to accept the football and receive it. Sofyan Amrabat coming in, he is a passer of the ball and can sit in there alongside Casemiro.

Amrabat was in superb form last season, featuring 49 times across competitions. He was part of a Fiorentina side that finished runners-up in the Coppa Italia and the UEFA Europa Conference League.