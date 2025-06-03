“It’s like talking about the weather” - Roberto Martinez delivers verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo retirement

Ahead of Portugal's UEFA Natons League semi-final clash with Germany on Wednesday (June 4), head coach Roberto Martinez hinted that Cristiano Ronaldo has no plans to retire anytime soon.

Ad

The 40-year-old is coming off a 35-goal season with his club side Al-Nassr, having netted 44 times, including a record 36 Saudi Pro League strikes, in the season before.

Ronaldo has also been in scintillating form for the Selecao, especially in the ongoing Nations League, scoring five times in as many games and also registering an assist. Before the last-four meeting with hosts Germany in Munich, Martinez told Sport TV (via GOAL) about his national team captain:

Ad

Trending

“On the field, he is meticulously monitored. Off the field, the players need to show team values, exemplary commitment. When we talk about players like Joao Neves and Mora, having the opportunity to speak to Cristiano helps their performance in the future with the national team.”

About the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's retirement plans, the Spaniard added:

Ad

“It's like talking about the weather. Everyone has an opinion. No one has a plan, not even Cristiano himself.”

Martinez, though, added that nobody is a guaranteed starter, including Ronaldo, as Portugal seek their second Nations League title, first since their triumph in the inaugural edition in 2019.

"There aren't many opportunities in international football to win trophies" - Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal coach

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal haven't won a senior international title since their aforementioned Nations League triumph six years. Now they find themselves within two wins of a second title in the competition.

Ad

If they get past last-four debutants Germany, Roberto Martinez's side will face Euro 2024 winners Spain or France in the final on June 8 at the Stuttgart Arena. Analysing Ronaldo and Co.'s chances of adding to their trophy haul, Martinez said (as per UEFA):

"There aren't many opportunities in international football to win trophies, and there is nothing better than doing so. The important thing is that we are here, and the final four is where we have to be.

Ad

"This team have shown significant resilience over these two and a half years, and facing teams like Germany, followed by maybe Spain or France, are perfect challenges to continue preparing the team for the World Cup."

Cristiano Ronaldo is the Selecao's record appearance maker, scorer and assist provider, with tallies of 219, 136 and 46, respectively, since his debut in a 1-0 friendly home win over Kazakhstan in August 2003.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More