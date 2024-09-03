“It’s a little bit surreal” - Manchester United legend slams Red Devil’s supporters for ‘disappointing’ treatment of Marcus Rashford

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford continues to face significant backlash following the Red Devils’ 3-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday (September 1). United icon Andy Cole, however, voiced his frustration with the ongoing criticism directed at Rashford and expressed his support for the forward.

Erik ten Hag’s team were certainly under considerable pressure to perform, and despite a promising start, they were eventually dismantled by Liverpool. Luis Diaz scored the first goal in the 35th minute and doubled the lead just seven minutes later.

Mohamed Salah, who assisted the first two goals, added a neatly taken goal in the second half to make it 3-0 and put the game to bed. Although United had some chances, they were largely outplayed by their rivals, which frustrated the home fans.

Trending

Rashford, who is yet to score in the Premier League this season, was once again the target of criticism from fans both at Old Trafford and on social media. Andy Cole expressed his surprise at the response the Manchester-born forward has received and voiced his disappointment with the way Rashford has been treated by the supporters.

"It’s disappointing. With Marcus being a boy from Manchester and, considering how long I’ve been personally involved with the club, it’s the first time I’ve ever seen a local player have such a relationship with the fans," Cole said (via Mirror).

“It’s a little bit surreal because the fans usually get behind one of their own and, in general, they get behind the team. For them to focus on one individual is a bit disappointing to see and the only way Marcus can get through this situation is by winning the fans back. That’s going to be done via his performances, goals and doing what he did a couple of seasons ago," he added.

Rashford made his debut for his boyhood club in 2015 and has since been a vital player under several managers. However, he has struggled to replicate his previous form over the past year, having scored just eight times in his last 47 matches.

Roy Keane voices displeasure with Manchester United’s display against Liverpool

Manchester United were thoroughly beaten on an evening when they needed to perform and former United midfielder Roy Keane expressed his disbelief at how easily Liverpool played through the Red Devils’ midfield and defense.

Despite showing his disappointment, Keane remains confident that his former club will still secure a top-four finish.

"You can try to dress it up but United were shocking. Every time Liverpool went forward they looked like they were going to score – not good. There’s been a lot of good PR for United about plans for the stadium, blah, blah, blah. Today, I am really disappointed that United didn’t turn up. I still think United will get in the top four,’ Keane said (via Metro).

The international break will certainly give Erik ten Hag an opportunity to regroup and work on improving his team’s performance. After the break, Manchester United will take on Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium before facing Barnsley in the EFL Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback