"It's a little welcoming gift" - Jesse Lingard on using Cristiano Ronaldo's famous celebration

Jesse Lingard has explained why he replicated Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark celebration after he scored for England against Andorra on Sunday.

The Manchester United man starred with a brace and an assist in the Three Lions' 4-0 win over Andorra in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier at Wembley.

His first goal of the night came in the 18th minute. It was his first goal for England since he scored in their win against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League in November 2018.

After scoring the goal, Lingard produced a unique celebration. He combined his personalized celebration 'JLingz' with Cristiano Ronaldo's world-famous 'siu' celebration to the delight of social and mainstream media.

Professional performance today from the boys 💪🏾 happy to get 2 goals and assist 😁@JLingz x Siiiuuu #Jlingz #England

When asked why he came up with the special celebration, the 28-year-old said it was an homage to his new teammate.

"Yeah, no I mean me and Mason [Mount] were thinking of celebrations this week and obviously we mixed my celebration with Cristiano’s I said I’d do it," he told BEIN Sports after the match.

"Yeah it’s a little welcoming gift [for Cristiano Ronaldo] but yeah he’ll settle in quickly he’ll help this team brilliantly. "

Cristiano Ronaldo's return could hamper Jesse Lingard's new momentum

Manchester United fans holding up a cut-out of Cristiano Ronaldo

Jesse Lingard has had a unique career since breaking through at Manchester United. The Carrington-trained graduate was a regular under several managers without making himself indispensable. This culminated in a long spell away from the first team.

A half-season loan move to West Ham in January 2021 helped him rediscover his form. He was unarguably one of the best Premier League players of the second half of the season.

This prompted a recall to the international fold as well as Manchester United, and there was hope that he would build on that to cement his legacy at Old Trafford.

That has not been the case, with Lingard failing to make a single appearance in the league this season. His situation is bound to be complicated by the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United.

The Portuguese ace completed a sensational transfer to his former club and is sure to play a starring role as the focal point of their attack.

This will further limit the chances afforded to Jesse Lingard in attack, which is far from the scenario he must have envisioned upon his return from London.

