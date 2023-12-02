"It's lonely at the top," "Why do we make it hard for ourselves" - Twitter reacts as Arsenal defeat Wolves 2-1 in PL fixture

In their Premier League fixture on Saturday (December 2), Arsenal managed to cling onto their lead, narrowly defeating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1. The victory further cemented their position at the pinnacle of the league standings, sparking a wave of reactions across Twitter.

The Gunners' dominance was evident from the onset, with Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard delivering stunning finishes within the first 13 minutes. Saka initiated the scoring with a precise strike into the bottom-left corner, leaving Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa grasping at air (6').

Shortly after, captain Martin Odegaard found himself unmarked near the penalty spot. Receiving a cut-back from Oleksandr Zinchenko, he confidently drove the ball into the bottom-right corner, doubling the Gunners' advantage (13').

Despite these early successes, Arsenal missed several golden opportunities to extend their lead, keeping Wolves in the game. The match's tempo shifted dramatically when Matheus Cunha scored a brilliant goal, reinvigorating the visitors' hopes for an unlikely draw (86').

In a moment of intense pressure, Zinchenko lost possession to Nelson Semedo, leading to Cunha's powerful shot that got past Gunners goalkeeper David Raya. While the closing moments were tense, Mikel Arteta's squad managed to withstand the onslaught, eventually securing a hard-fought victory.

Paul Merson tips Arsenal for Premier League glory amid crucial fixture run

Paul Merson has thrown his weight behind Arsenal's Premier League title aspirations, asserting that their fate hinges on the outcome of their next five fixtures. As the festive period nears, when teams often solidify their positions as frontrunners, these games are set to arrive in rapid succession.

Merson, sharing his insights on Sky Sports, emphasized their significance (via Gooner Talk):

“Five games before boxing day, big five games coming up for every team. If Arsenal get through this, I think Arsenal win the league.”

Fresh off their victory against Wolves, the North London club are set to tackle a series of challenging matches. They face Luton Town next, followed by a trip to Aston Villa. Their journey then leads them to confront Brighton, before a high-stakes match awaits at Anfield against Liverpool.

The outcomes of these encounters are crucial for their title aspirations, with the Gunners under pressure to secure wins in games they are expected to dominate. They will also need to be concerned about Liverpool and Manchester City, who both look like serious title challengers.

Arsenal are currently at 33 points from 14 matches. Manchester City are four points behind them with a game in hand. Liverpool, also from 13 matches, have 28 points.