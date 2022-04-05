"It's not looking good" - Mikel Arteta hints that 24-year-old Arsenal defender may not play again this season

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on left-back Kieran Tierney's injury, and it doesn't look promising.

The Scotland international returned from international duty with a knee problem. He missed the Gunners' 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday and was replaced by Nuno Tavares.

Arteta told Sky Sports after the match (via Daily Mail):

"He came back from international duty and felt something wrong in his knee. He felt something in training, had a scan and there's damage there. We will hopefully know more on Tuesday but it's not looking good."

Tierney played the full 90 minutes for both of Scotland's friendlies against Poland and Austria. He will now undergo scans and tests on Tuesday to determine the extent of his injury.

This is a big blow for the Gunners as the 24-year-old has made the left-back position his own this season. He has played 25 games in all competitions so far, scoring once and assisting thrice.

However, the injury woes don't end here for Arteta, as Thomas Partey also picked up a knock against Crystal Palace. The Spanish manager said (via football.london):

"I don’t know but he felt something in the same area that he got injured previously so that’s a big concern."

Charles Watts @charles_watts All over. A truly horrendous night for Arsenal. Beaten 3-0, Tierney and Partey potentially facing spells on the sidelines. It couldn’t really have gone any worse. All over. A truly horrendous night for Arsenal. Beaten 3-0, Tierney and Partey potentially facing spells on the sidelines. It couldn’t really have gone any worse.

This is another big blow for Arsenal as Partey has formed a solid partnership with Granit Xhaka in midfield. The duo have worked well to help their defense while also initiating attacks.

Fans will hope to have their players back soon in their push for the Premier League top four.

Arsenal's loss to Crystal Palace further opens up the race for Premier League top four

Arsenal are currently fifth in the Premier League table, level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, with a game in hand. They are below their fierce rivals based on goal difference as Spurs are five goals ahead.

They are also being chased by Manchester United (7th) and West Ham United (6th), who are both three points behind both the north London clubs.

It is set to be a tight race for the fourth spot this season, with some crucial games also coming up between the four sides. Arsenal are scheduled to play all three teams before the end of the season.

Needless to say, these three fixtures could be the difference between Champions League football and other European slots for these teams.

