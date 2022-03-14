"It’s looking more likely" - Dean Jones provides an update on Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United career

Football expert Dean Jones believes Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United at the end of the current season.

According to Jones, it made sense for the 37-year-old forward to return to Old Trafford last summer. However, he thinks an exit this summer would be better for both the club and the player.

Jones told GiveMeSport:

"With every week that passes, it’s looking more likely that Ronaldo now goes. I think it was worth a try for both, but I think you could now make an argument on both sides of it that it would be better for both parties if Ronaldo moves on to something else.”

Cristiano Ronaldo was an instant hit for Manchester United fans after he re-signed for the club. He scored crucial goals in the Premier League and the Champions League during the early stages of the season.

The forward signed a two-year deal with the Red Devils. The club paid £12.9 million plus a further £6.9 million in add-ons for his services.

However, there have been rumors about Ronaldo's potential exit from Old Trafford as early as this summer. According to Eurosport, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could leave Manchester United if they fail to secure Champions League football for next season.

As things stand, Ralf Rangnick's men are involved in a tight battle for a place in the Premier League top four alongside Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils are currently fifth in the league standings, having amassed 50 points from 29 matches. The Gunners are a point ahead of them and also have three games in hand.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first hat-trick of the season as Manchester United defeated Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to form by scoring a stunning hat-trick in Manchester United's 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday. Prior to the game against Spurs, Ronaldo had scored just one goal in his last 10 matches for the club across all competitions.

The forward silenced his critics by scoring his first hat-trick of the season. This included a long-range effort in the first half to open the scoring.

He took his overall goal tally to 806 with the hat-trick, making him professional football's official leading goalscorer.

It is worth noting that Ronaldo is Manchester United's leading goalscorer this season. The Portuguese talisman has scored 18 goals in 31 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh