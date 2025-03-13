“It’s a lot of things that you need to do” - Thierry Henry picks favorite to win 2025 Ballon d’Or

Thierry Henry believes Barcelona star Raphinha is the frontrunner for the Ballon d'Or this year. He lavished praise on the Brazilian forward for his exceptional campaign this season.

Raphinha has put on some incredible performances, playing a marquee role in Hansi Flick's side this term. He has racked up 27 goals and 19 assists in 41 games across competitions for the Blaugrana.

His recent brace in Barcelona's 3-1 Champions League win over Benfica (Tuesday, March 11) saw his tally go up to 11 goals in Europe. And his exploits have earned Henry's backing for this year's Ballon d'Or.

Mohamed Salah initially seemed in pole position to win the 2025 Golden Ball. However, Liverpool's elimination from the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could affect his chances.

Speaking to CBS Sports on Tuesday night after Barcelona's win over Benfica, Henry said (via Sport Bible):

"Raphinha is ahead, yes, with the Ballon d’Or. Because of what he is doing in the Champions League, he is on 11 goals in the Champions League."

The Arsenal legend added:

"What Raphinha is doing on top of defending and pressure. When people talk about being complete, as a striker you need to know how to put pressure on and defend, and help your full-back and press well, it’s a lot of things that you need to do and Raphinha has it all."

Barcelona will next face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarter-finals on April 9.

Barcelona star Gavi snubs Lamine Yamal and Raphinha as he names favorite for 2025 Ballon d'Or

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has named a surprise candidate whom he believes thoroughly deserves to win the Ballon d'Or this year, snubbing the likes of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

Along with Raphinha, Yamal has been enjoying a stellar campaign with the Blaugraana this term after his breakout season last year. The 17-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided 17 assists across competitions this season.

However, Gavi insists that his fellow midfield compatriot Pedri should win the Ballon d'Or. Although he doesn't boast massive numbers, with 11 goal contributions to his name, Pedri has played an instrumental role for Barcelona this season.

Speaking on Tuesday night after the Benfica win, Gavi said (via GIVEMESPORT):

"Nobody deserves the Ballon d’Or more than Pedri, everyone knows what kind of a player he is."

The Blaugrana currently lead the LaLiga standings and are level on points with second-placed Real Madrid with a game in hand.

