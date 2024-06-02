"It's a luxury" - Thierry Henry claims Real Madrid 'don't need' Kylian Mbappe or Endrick

Thierry Henry has claimed that Real Madrid do not need to sign players like Kylian Mbappe or Endrick, following their 15th Champions League trophy at Wembley. The Madridistas beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to cement their European dominance on June 1.

The young squad at the Santiago Bernabeu have already won two Champions League trophies in just three years. While they have seen players like Karim Benzema leave, with Jude Bellingham joining up with the squad, they have continued to look unstoppable on all fronts.

However, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has no intentions of resting on his oars of massive success, with signings already lined up to join the club. They have already announced a move for Endrick, which will happen this summer. Kylian Mbappe is a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, and it looks like he could go nowhere other than Madrid this summer.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry doesn't feel the club need these superstar players, though. He explained in a punditry session with CBS Sports, claiming that it was a luxury for the Spanish giants to sign such players (via Madrid Zone):

"Real Madrid won La Liga and the Champions League without Mbappe or Endrick. They don't need them, it's a luxury. That's what Real Madrid is."

The Madridistas have not wanted for trophies and titles in recent years, and one can only wonder the success that awaits them with players like Kylian Mbappe in the squad.

Jude Bellingham discusses Kylian Mbappe's looming arrival at Real Madrid

It is now almost a guarantee that Kylian Mbappe will make the switch to Real Madrid, following his decision to leave PSG as a free agent. According to numerous reports (via Mirror), the superstar forward is set to be announced by the Spanish giants in due course.

Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham was asked about Mbappe and if the forward was on his way to the Bernabeu, to which the young Englishman responded (via Football Espana):

“We don’t know for sure if that will happen! But if it the case (that Mbappe joins) then it would be great. A player like him… I think tonight we saw that the only thing we need is a real striker. I think if he came along and gave us that, it would take us to another level. He’s one of the best players in the world.”

Kylian Mbappe will be looking to continue Madrid's culture of winning trophies when he joins up with the club this summer.