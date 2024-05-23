"It's not the main thing" – Endrick reveals what he prioritizes over Ballon d'Or ahead of Real Madrid move

Real Madrid-bound attacker Endrick has asserted that he is focused on lifting team trophies over an individual award like the Ballon d'Or.

During a recent interaction with Diario AS, Endrick was asked to share his thoughts on potentially lifting the prestigious award presented by France Football. He replied (h/t X/@theMadridZone):

"Dream to win the Ballon d'Or? The Ballon d'Or is won after having success for many years in the form of titles for which I am going to work for, but it's not the main thing. The club and the team are always the main thing."

Endrick, who will turn 18 this July, is set to complete his €72 million transfer to Real Madrid from Palmeiras in the upcoming summer transfer window. He is believed to play backup to outgoing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Kylian Mbappe at Los Blancos next term.

A left-footed versatile striker blessed with finishing, dribbling, and flair, Endrick has started 53 of his 80 appearances across competitions for Palmeiras so far. He has found the back of the opposition net 21 times and contributed four assists in 4,472 minutes of action.

On the other hand, Endrick has made four senior appearances for Brazil so far. He has scored twice for them, recording a goal each against England and Spain in two international friendlies earlier this March.

Julio Baptista tips Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior to notch Ballon d'Or award this year

Speaking to MARCA, former Real Madrid and Arsenal forward Julio Baptista tipped Vinicius Junior to win his first-ever Ballon d'Or award this year. He said (h/t GOAL):

"He has achieved tremendous consistency in important games and only the best do that. Ballon d'Or? This year, I have no doubt I would give it to him. Between him and [Jude] Bellingham, I think I would give it to Vini for being more differential in important games."

Vinicius, 23, has been in spectacular form for Los Blancos this season, helping his club lift the La Liga and the Supercopa de Espana trophy so far. He has scored 23 goals and laid out 11 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions, playing in a central position.

While his Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham is another top contender for the individual award, Vinicus has a good chance. Should he win the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid and the 2024 Copa America with Brazil, he could win the Ballon d'Or award.

