"It's a manager being stubborn" – Don Hutchinson accuses Mikel Arteta of shoehorning Arsenal star into team due to big-money transfer

Ex-Liverpool midfelder Don Hutchison has slammed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for handing Kai Havertz consecutive starts this campaign.

The Gunners agreed to lure Havertz away from Chelsea in a potential £65 million permanent move earlier this July. They handed the 37-cap Germany international a lucrative deal until June 2028 in the process.

So far this season, the 24-year-old has started all four of Arsenal's matches across competitions. After making his debut in a Community Shield win over Manchester City in an offensive role, he has started three back-to-back Premier League games at the heart of the park.

During an interaction on BBC Radio 5 Live, Hutchison was asked if it has worked out for Havertz in his initial weeks at the Gunners. He said:

"No, it's not. What's happened is that it's a manager being stubborn and it's a manager that has spent a lot of money on Kai Havertz, so he is trying to shoe-horn him into the side because he has bought him this summer. It has unbalanced their whole squad."

Pinpointing Arteta's decisions to change player roles, Hutchison added:

"If you asked any Arsenal fan, what their ideal midfield three would be, then it would be Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice. The fact that Havertz has come in, he has played him in the midfield. That has shifted Partey from midfield to right-back. That's then put Ben White from right-back into centre-half."

Urging the Gunners to shift back to their usual defence, Hutchison said:

"It's then put Gabriel, which is a strange one, whether it's a Saudi link or not, he's not started a game so far. When you think that, last season, him and William Saliba were incredible. I think the fix is a pretty easy one, play Partey, Odegaard and Rice as a three. Go back to your tried and trusted back four from last season."

So far, Havertz has featured in 323 minutes of action this campaign.

Chris Sutton provides prediction on Arsenal-Manchester United contest at the Emirates

In his column for the BBC, ex-Chelsea striker Chris Sutton predicted a 2-1 win for Arsenal in their Premier League game against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (September 3). He wrote:

"Manchester United just haven't sparked yet. They ended up beating Nottingham Forest with a dubious penalty. Arsenal, at Emirates Stadium, this is going to be the kick-start to their season. I think they'll beat Manchester United but I don't think it'll be a walkover."

Mikel Arteta's outfit are currently unbeaten in the ongoing 2023-24 Premier League term with two victories and a draw so far. They will be keen to bounce back to their winning ways after being held to a 2-2 stalemate against Marco Silva's Fulham last Saturday (August 26).

The Gunners have an upper hand over Manchester United, winning eight matches, drawing five and losing seven in their past 20 encounters.