“It’s a massive game” – Michael Dawson names fixture that could 'make-or-break' Arsenal’s season

One-time English League Cup winner Michael Dawson believes Arsenal's north London derby clash against Tottenham Hotspur could define their season.

The Gunners will travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a postponed clash that is yet to be rescheduled. Both sides are on the hunt to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League and the fixture could see one team leapfrog the other in the standings.

Dawson, who was part of the last Spurs team to win silverware back in 2008, believes the race for fourth place could effectively be decided in the derby. He said (as quoted by football.london):

“You’re thinking how tight is it going to be? It could come down to the North London derby, it really could. A bit like the upcoming Manchester City and Liverpool game – will these be the points that make-or-break teams’ seasons? It's a massive game, I really think it is.”

The 38-year-old echoed Antonio Conte's sentiments about the importance of Spurs' final nine matches of the league season. Dawson said:

“When you listen to Antonio [Conte] in his press conference after the West Ham game, he spoke about nine cup finals – and he’s right. Spurs probably need to win pretty much every one of them and they will need Arsenal to slip up too, as they’re in a good vein of form.”

Premier League @premierleague



#TOTNEW Spurs leapfrog rivals Arsenal into fourth after coming from a goal behind to rout Newcastle Spurs leapfrog rivals Arsenal into fourth after coming from a goal behind to rout Newcastle#TOTNEW https://t.co/o7JTVdKW9V

Lauding sixth-placed West Ham United's exploits this season, Dawson concluded:

“There’s Manchester United, West Ham have had an incredible season as well but are they going now for the Europa League after beating Sevilla? That was probably a good time for Spurs to play West Ham [before the international break] off the back of what they gave in extra time [in the Europa League] on Thursday. But credit to them.”

Spurs beat West Ham 3-1 at home back on March 20 before the recently-concluded international break.

Arsenal have some tricky fixtures to get through before visiting Spurs

Arsenal arguably have one of the toughest fixture lists as we enter the final few weeks of the Premier League season. With an exact date yet to be set for the clash against Spurs, the Gunners will look to take maximum points from their other fixtures.

However, this is easier said than done. Arsenal begin their last leg of matches with a tricky visit to Crystal Palace tonight (April 4). They still have to play Chelsea and West Ham away from home and Manchester United at the Emirates.

Arsenal @Arsenal



Let's get all three points at Selhurst Park tonight!



🤝 @Sportsbetio International breakLet's get all three points at Selhurst Park tonight! International break ✅ Let's get all three points at Selhurst Park tonight! ✊ 🤝 @Sportsbetio

Mikel Arteta will hope his side can continue their good run of form that has seen them pick up six wins and a draw in their last eight matches.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar