"It’s a masterstroke from Arteta" - Jamie Redknapp hails Arsenal boss for key decision with 23-year-old star

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie Redknapp has praised Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for handing midfielder Martin Odegaard the captain's armband. He stated that the decision "feels right" to him and that it is a "masterstroke."

The Gunners have had captaincy issues in the recent past. Granit Xhaka had an outburst against his own fans in 2019, so he was stripped of the captaincy. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then took on the role. However, his fallout with Arteta saw him being ostracized from the squad and he was eventually let go in January.

Alexandre Lacazette then took on the armband, with Kieran Tierney as his deputy. However, with both players injured, Arteta decided to hand the armband to Odegaard.

The Norwegian also captained the side against West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday (May 1). He looked influential on the pitch, not just in his footballing abilities but in marshaling his troops as well.

Gunners @Gunnersc0m Three wins in a row for Martin Ødegaard as captain of the Arsenal. Technical leader Three wins in a row for Martin Ødegaard as captain of the Arsenal. Technical leader 👏👏👏 https://t.co/ON1PluB0dS

Speaking about this, Redknapp explained (via Mirror):

"By bringing him into the team, they might have stumbled across a problem that’s caused Arsenal for a few years…the captaincy. Xhaka was captain for a while, didn’t really work, [then] Aubameyang, then they give it to Lacazette. It was almost that no-one wanted to be. But giving it to Odegaard, it feels right for me."

He added:

"He may not be the most vocal but when you watch him play, he organises people, he plays the right pass. He’s a lovely player to watch. You can see from Mikel Arteta’s point of view, he’s almost his manager on the pitch. It might be one where, he’s there for the future, he’s a fantastic player, good type of guy as well. It’s a masterstroke from Arteta."

Arsenal now favorites to finish in the top 4

Arsenal recently lost three consecutive matches against Crystal Palace, Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion. This put their Premier League top-four hopes in jeopardy, with their next three games being against Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham.

However, Arsenal beat all three teams and are now in pole position for the fourth spot this season. They are two points above their north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the league table. Both sides will face each other on May 12 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, Spurs will also have to play against Liverpool (at Anfield), Burnley and Norwich City. The Gunners, meanwhile, will face Leeds United, Newcastle United and Everton.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh