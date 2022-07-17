"It’s a matter of time" - Mikel Arteta on Arsenal star signing a new contract

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that it's only a matter of time before Bukayo Saka pens a new contract at the club.

Saka, 20, has been one of the most important members of the Gunners squad under manager Mikel Arteta. The England international will be expected to play a key role in the club's push for UEFA Champions League football next season. So the Gunners are looking to tie down their star attacker to a long-term contract.

Arteta said about Saka's contract situation (via the club's official website):

"We will try, and we both have the same intention, and it’s a matter of time."

Saka had signed a new contract with the Gunners two years ago. He still has another two years remaining on his current deal that will see him stay at the Emirates Stadium till the summer of 2024.

The Englishman had an excellent 2021-22 season for the Gunners. He bagged 12 goals and provided seven assists in 43 appearances across competitions. He also featured for the Gunners in all 38 Premier League games last season, starting 36.

Saka will be expected to be part of Gareth Southgate's England squad at the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar if he continues his bright form with the Gunners.

Bukayo Saka scored in Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Everton in pre-season friendly

Bukayo Saka was one of the goalscorers in Arsenal's 2-0 victory over fellow Premier League side Everton in a pre-season friendly in the United States. New signing Gabriel Jesus was the other goalscorer.

Arteta's side have been in some great form in pre-season ahead of the 2022-23 season. Before their win against Everton, the Gunners secured a comeback 5-3 win over German side FC Nurnberg a week ago. Jesus scored twice in that game in Germany.

The North London outfit are currently on their pre-season tour to the United States ahead of the new season. They'll be playing two other friendlies in the USA before returning to England.

Arsenal will next travel to Orlando to face local side Orlando City on July 20 before taking on their London rivals Chelsea three days later. They'll then play Sevilla at home in the Emirates Cup on July 30.

