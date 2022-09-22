"It's a mental approach and someone needs to sit him down" - Glenn Hoddle says Liverpool superstar's approach to the game should be reassessed 

Tottenham Hotspur legend Glenn Hoddle has claimed that Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold's game needs to be reassessed following a disappointing start to the season.

The Liverpool full-back has come in for criticism for several poor performances in Jurgen Klopp's backline.

Alexander-Arnold's defensive capabilities have been scrutinized and Hoddle believes he needs to sit down and be asked to prove his credentials.

He told the Seaman Says Podcast (via HITC):

“I saw him very young when they played Man City in the league and I thought he would be tested defensively. He was up against Sane and he was at his best there at City, he hadn’t fallen out with people at City at that point, and he was at it. He had him in his pocket and I thought this kid can defend as well as attack."

He continued,

"What’s happened is that mentally, I’m from the outside looking in, but 80 per cent of his head is attacking not defensive, but I’ve seen him defend properly, and he has to get back to that again."

The Liverpool defender had a monumental 2021-22 campaign from an attacking perspective with 19 assists and two goals in 47 appearances.

Hoddle alludes to this, saying:

“He’s absolutely sensational, he’s more than a full-back, he’s a winger, and he can also pop up as a midfield player. It’s a mental approach and someone needs to sit him down and say look I need you to prove to yourself you can defend, and then he’ll be back to himself. It’s about reassessing.”

Alexander-Arnold has made nine appearances so far this season, scoring two goals.

He was at fault for one of Napoli's four goals in the Serie A side's 4-1 blitz of Liverpool in the Champions League on September 7.

Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold needs to prove he should be England's first-choice right-back

James may be a problem for Alexander-Arnold

England manager Gareth Southgate has a choice to make when it comes to who he starts at right-back at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The main contenders for the role appear to be Alexander-Arnold and Chelsea's Reece James.

The latter has flourished off the back of an impressive 2021-22 campaign with one goal and one assist in seven appearances at the start of the new season.

James' form has seen many call for him to start in the Three Lions' World Cup opener against Iran on November 21.

There is plenty of time between now and that date for Alexander-Arnold to revitalize his stagnating form.

He could do so in UEFA Nations League action with England against Italy and Germany in the coming week.

