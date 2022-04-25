"It's such a mess" - Robbie Savage highlights difficulties in Manchester United's expected rebuild 

Former Manchester United midfielder Robbie Savage has spoken on the club's expected summer overhaul, noting the difficulties in doing so.

Erik ten Hag has been confirmed as the Red Devils' next permanent manager, succeeding current interim Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season. His first course of action will be to oversee a huge squad rebuild with a number of departures anticipated.

Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Lee Grant and Nemanja Matic are all set to depart. The five players’ contracts expire this summer. There is speculation over a number of other players still contracted to the club beyond the summer.

Savage believes United have failed in recent years in the transfer market, stressing that recruitment is of the most importance to any football club.

He told BTSport:

“The biggest thing for me at a football club is recruitment at all levels. I think they’ve got that wrong over the number of years since Fergie’s left.”

Savage then went on to detail the issues within the current squad. He believes players are out playing for themselves before highlighting the difficulty Ten Hag may have in his overhaul.

He continued:

“A lot of players are playing for themselves. It’s such a mess and you listen to all the United legends talking about the football club and I agree with them all. People say: well which players would you get rid of? You can’t get rid of ten and bring in ten.”

Can Erik ten Hag have success in a summer rebuild of Manchester United's squad?

Erik ten Hag's smiling but Manchester United certainly aren't

It will not take just one transfer window for this current United squad to be fixed, it will take time.

It appears the higher-ups at Old Trafford are willing to give their new manager time and an understanding of just the enormity of the job he has on his hands.

This summer is just the beginning of what is a long road to redemption for Manchester United under the Dutch coach.

The signs are good so far with respect to the control he will have in making decisions. The idea that he will learn valuable information about this languid United squad through Rangnick is a positive.

Ten Hag was asked what type of control he can be expected to have at Old Trafford. He responded with words that would encourage Red Devils fans (via TheEuropeanLad):

"I make demands in advance before I arrive. If the club doesn't grant them I won't take the job. I am the one responsible, I am the one who will get judged by results. I don't want to be a ruler, I will work together, but having a say in transfers is a condition for me."

Manchester United's players look more and more dejected with each passing game just waiting for the nightmare season to end.

It may be the end of their careers for some in Manchester if Ten Hag does not deem them fit to wear the colors of United.

