"It's not only Messi" - Antoine Griezmann says facing Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final will be a "totally different proposition"

France forward Antoine Griezmann has admitted that the prospect of facing Argentina ace Lionel Messi in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final would be 'totally different'.

Les Bleus are one game away from becoming the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the World Cup title after seeing off Morocco 2-0 in the semi-finals on Wednesday, December 14.

Griezmann, who was adjudged the Man of the Match award following his stellar display against the Moroccans, revealed that France are aware of Argentina's playing style. The Frenchman stated that while Messi is on a different level, he was quick to state that Argentina are a difficult team to play against.

Speaking to the press after their last-four victory, he said (via Metro):

"Any team with Messi in is a totally different proposition.

"We've seen Argentina play and we know how they play. They are a difficult team to play and they seem on top form. It's not only Messi. They have a strong side around them and they are going to have a lot of support in the crowd. We will be well prepared."

Messi will be France's single biggest threat in the final. The diminutive Argentine has registered five goals and three assists to emerge as one of the best performers in Qatar.

The 35-year-old, who was on the losing side of the 2014 World Cup final against Germany, will be looking to redeem himself at the Lusail Stadium. Sunday's final will be his last FIFA World Cup appearance.

Griezmann and Messi played together for two seasons at Barcelona after the Frenchman joined the Catalan side in 2019. Both players left the club in 2021 in the same window.

Together, the forwards accounted for a total of 104 goals, including 77 in La Liga, and won the 2020-21 Copa Del Rey trophy.

France and Argentina looking to make history in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Irrespective of which team wins the trophy, the 2022 FIFA World Cup final will be special.

In the event of a French victory, Les Bleus will become just the third side in history, and the second in 60 years, to successfully defend their title.

Meanwhile, a win for Argentina will put them clear of France and Uruguay, both of whom have won the FIFA World Cup twice, and outright make them the third-most successful team in the competition.

Messi might also cement his position as the greatest player of all time, as the Barcelona legend has achieved everything else there is to win in his illustrious career.

