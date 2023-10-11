“It’s a mistake that didn't need to happen” – Ben Foster takes aim at big Manchester United decision amid Red Devils’ struggles

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster believes the Red Devils made a mistake in replacing David de Gea with Andre Onana this summer.

De Gea had a stellar 2022-23 season, keeping 25 clean sheets in 58 appearances across all competitions, winning the Premier League Golden Glove in the process. His feats aided Manchester United in finishing third in the league and winning the Carabao Cup.

The 32-year-old's contract was set to expire in the summer. Despite negotiations initially progressing well, talks broke down after the club wanted to lower his wages. Erik ten Hag also wanted a goalkeeper who could play out from the back with superior distribution, resulting in De Gea being released as a free agent after 12 years at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag and Co. signed Andre Onana as his replacement from Inter Milan for a reported initial transfer fee of £43.8 million. However, the 27-year-old has looked short of confidence and already made several high-profile errors. He has conceded 19 goals in 11 appearances across all competitions, keeping just three clean sheets - increasing the pressure on him.

Foster said on his YouTube channel (via United in Focus):

“Yes, without doubt it’s a mistake that didn’t need to happen. Its like the Arsenal one with Raya, it didn’t need to happen. It’s a position that was already set, already sorted, just leave it as it is.”

De Gea left Manchester United a club legend, having kept 190 clean sheets in 545 appearances in total. Only time will tell if the club ends up regretting the decision to let him go.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire hails David Beckham

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire has credited David Beckham for reaching out to him amid the 30-year-old's recent struggles.

Maguire fell down the pecking order behind Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, and Lisandro Martinez last season. The England international only made 16 Premier League appearances, leaving many fans thinking he would be sold in the summer.

Despite West Ham United being reportedly interested in signing Maguire, the latter rejected the chance of a move. To make matters worse, Ten Hag stripped him of his captaincy, giving the armband to Bruno Fernandes.

Maguire has only made four appearances this season, with just two being starts. He revealed Beckham reached out to him for support, saying (via Daily Mirror):

“I actually spoke with David about three weeks ago after the Scotland game - he got in touch with me so it was really nice of him and I really appreciated that."

Maguire was given an opportunity to start against Brentford on October 7, putting in a decent performance as Manchester United won 2-1. He also grabbed an assist for Scott McTominay's 97th-minute winner, impressing fans.