"It's not about money, but in the end, it's always about money" – Arsene Wenger makes bold Harry Kane claim amid Manchester United interest

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed that Harry Kane should run down his contract at Tottenham Hotspur amid speculations linking him with a move to Manchester United this summer.

Kane, 29, has been rumored to depart Spurs of late as he is in the final 14 months of his current contract. Despite being the Premier League's all-time second-highest goal-scorer, he is yet to lift a single trophy at his boyhood club.

Speaking on beIN SPORTS, Wenger shared his two cents on Kane's future at his current club. He elaborated:

"If you are his agent, Harry Kane has one year to go. In one year, he is completely free, what do you tell him? Give your club a last chance and then you go. It's not about money, but, in the end, it's always about money."

Earlier this week, Kane opened up on his situation at the north London outfit during an interview with Sky Sports. He asserted that he would speak to Spurs' hierarchy about overhauling the culture at Tottenham ahead of next season.

Referencing the 82-cap England international's comments, Wenger added:

"Translated, it means that not everybody gives the maximum to perform during training to be good enough in the game. Is it down to the character of the players or is it down to the whole atmosphere inside the training ground or the coaches? I don't know. You need to live every day with players to know what's really going on."

Claiming that the Manchester United target is frustrated at Spurs, Wenger added:

"You have to create a culture inside the club that allows the players to perform. When you talk about values, most of the time it is [about] what is not tolerated. Players like Harry Kane have high standards. He is now frustrated because for years the team looked on the way up. Since two or three years they look to have failed again."

Overall, the 2020 UEFA Euro finalist has scored 276 goals and provided 64 assists in 432 matches for Spurs so far.

Manchester United eye summer move for Goncalo Ramos: Reports

According to the Mirror, Manchester United are interested in signing Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos this summer. They are set to hold a meeting with the Portuguese outfit to discuss a potential £87 million move for their rising star.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is keen to strengthen his frontline by adding Ramos to his ranks soon. The 2022 FIFA World Cup hat-trick hero is said to be an additional striking option to Harry Kane – not an alternative.

Ramos, 21, has been in fine form for Benfica in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has scored 25 goals and provided 11 assists in 44 games across all competitions, bettering his last season's output of just 12 goal involvements.

