"It's about the money" - Fabrizio Romano provides further detail into the contract standoff between Liverpool and Mohamed Salah

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided a detailed insight into the contract situation between Liverpool and Mohamed Salah. The 29-year-old winger currently has less than 18 months remaining on his contract. But there have been no advancements in the negotiations so far.

Romano has made it clear that Salah is keen to stay at Anfield for the foreseeable future, although the two parties have not agreed on a contract since December.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano said:

"The last meeting between Liverpool and Mo Salah's agents was in December. Now there's not even talks from Mo Salah side and Liverpool side. They have no agreement on the contract proposal. The contract proposal has been on the table since December and has been turned down by Mo Salah. It is important to say, Mo Salah loves Liverpool, loves the team, loves the city, loves the manager, loves the club, loves the fans, so everything is perfect between Mo Salah and Liverpool."

Stating that wages and remuneration will remain the decisive factor, the Italian went on to add:

"It's about money and it's important to remember what Mo Salah is doing for Liverpool and another key point, Mo Salah is performing at a fantastic level, every single Wednesday, Tuesday in Champions League or Saturday Sunday in the Premier League. Always an important player for Liverpool, never being affected by this contract saga."

If a contract solution is not attained, the Egyptian superstar will be in a position to leave on a free transfer at the end of next season.

It is worth mentioning that the winger is not the only established first-team star running out of contract next season. Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all have contracts expiring in 2023. James Milner and Divock Origi, meanwhile, have less than six months remaining on their respective current deals.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side did sign Luis Diaz from FC Porto in the January transfer window. This may imply that the club are looking to freshen up the attack for their future.

Mohamed Salah has been Liverpool's talisman this season

Mohamed Salah has been vital for the Reds' charge towards an unprecedented quadruple this season. As things stand, the former Chelsea and FC Basel star has scored 28 goals and provided 10 assists in 35 matches across all competitions.

20 of those goals have come in the Premier League, where he is currently leading the Golden Boot charts this season. Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo are all joint-second on the leaderboard with eight fewer goals than the Egyptian.

The Reds are currently looking to add to the Carabao Cup they won last month. Jurgen Klopp's side have made it through to the quarterfinals of both the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup. They are also just four points behind league leaders Manchester City in the Premier League standings with a game in hand.

The Merseyside club now travel to the Emirates Stadium to face an in-form Arsenal side in the Premier League on Wednesday, 16 March. A win against the Gunners would see Jurgen Klopp's side trail Manchester City by just one point.

