"It’s monstrous" - Arsene Wenger wowed by what 2 Liverpool superstars have done in 2022 

Legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was left awestruck by Liverpool forwards Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah after the Reds defeated Villarreal in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Tuesday (May 3).

The Anfield outfit booked their place in the Champions League final after beating the Spanish side 5-2 on aggregate.

Wenger was impressed by the duo's recent performances and fitness levels despite playing a high number of games, including the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

Speaking on BeIN Sports (via Goal), the 72-year-old was quoted as saying the following:

“Look at Salah and Sadio [Mane], who played the Africa Nations Cup final. What they have done since they have come back, it’s monstrous. We would have complained in Europe that we played too many games – never a word. Tonight, Mane has been kicked all over the place, never a word.”

Both Mane and Salah featured in the AFCON final earlier this year. Following a 0-0 affair after extra time, Sadio Mane's Senegal secured a 4-2 win in a penalty shootout.

beIN SPORTS @beINSPORTS_EN



Arsène Wenger hails Mo Salah and Sadio Mane for they second half of the season performance after going all the way at the AFCON.



#beINUCL #UCL #VILLIV



Watch Now bit.ly/3rD3VHh "𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘆 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗱𝗼𝗻𝗲... 𝗜𝘁'𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗼𝘂𝘀!"Arsène Wenger hails Mo Salah and Sadio Mane for they second half of the season performance after going all the way at the AFCON.Watch Now "𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘆 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗱𝗼𝗻𝗲... 𝗜𝘁'𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗼𝘂𝘀!"Arsène Wenger hails Mo Salah and Sadio Mane for they second half of the season performance after going all the way at the AFCON. #beINUCL #UCL #VILLIV Watch Now 👉 bit.ly/3rD3VHh https://t.co/uTZFn1CsIl

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah were instrumental in Liverpool's 3-2 comeback win against Villarreal in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final. The Reds had fallen behind 2-0 on the night thanks to goals from Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin. Mo Salah provided the assists for Fabinho's goal while Sadio Mane scored the third goal which sealed the Reds' safe passage to the final.

The duo have been Liverpool's primary source of goals this season. Salah is currently the club's leading goalscorer this season, having scored 30 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions.

Sadio Mane, on the other hand, is the joint second-highest goalscorer for the Reds this season along with Diogo Jota. The 30-year-old forward has scored 21 goals in 46 appearances this season.

Liverpool have reached three cup finals this season

Liverpool have managed to reach three cup finals this season. Jurgen Klopp's side have made it through to the final of the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League. They have already won the Carabao Cup against Chelsea earlier this year.

This has made Jurgen Klopp the first manager in English football to reach all three of the aforementioned finals in a single season.

William Hill @WilliamHill



Mentality Monster. Jürgen Klopp is the first manager to reach the League Cup final, FA Cup final and European Cup final in the same campaign.Mentality Monster. Jürgen Klopp is the first manager to reach the League Cup final, FA Cup final and European Cup final in the same campaign.Mentality Monster. 😤 https://t.co/DE2CqBHGlU

The Reds will face Chelsea once again in a domestic cup final this season in the FA Cup. The showpiece match at Wembley Stadium will be played on May 14.

Liverpool are yet to learn their opponents in the Champions League final. The Reds will either face Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final in Paris on May 28.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar