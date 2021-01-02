“It’s so naive” – Manchester United legend Gary Neville tears into Aaron Wan-Bissaka during Aston Villa win

Manchester United legend Gary Neville slammed Aaron Wan-Bissaka during Friday’s game against Aston Villa, for his role in the visitor’s goal. Manchester United did go on to win 2-1, with Bruno Fernandes converting a decisive penalty, but Neville gave a critical assessment of Wan-Bissaka at the end of the game.

The former Manchester United skipper is no stranger to the nuances of the right-back role, having enjoyed a long and eventful career at Old Trafford. Neville managed 602 appearances over 19 seasons, ultimately retiring with a cabinet full of Silverware including eight Premier League trophies and two UEFA Champions League winner’s medals.

Gary Neville was on commentary duty with Sky Sports for Manchester United’s home game against Aston Villa on Friday. The Red Devils were 1-0 up and in control of the game when Wan-Bissaka allowed Jack Grealish to run free into the box. The Villa skipper set up Bertrand Traore to get the visitors back into the game.

It was the English right-back’s role in the build-up to the goal that infuriated Neville.

“That’s been coming. It’s so naive on that far side from Aaron Wan-Bissaka, what is he doing? Villa were knocking on the door and they’ve bashed it down eventually. Watch him [Wan-Bissaka], he blocks it initially. He turns his back and doesn’t sprint back. He tries to block it again, it’s madness,” said Neville

Manchester United are nine points better off this season compared to last season after 16 Premier League games ✊ pic.twitter.com/IpKoECx4IE — utdreport (@utdreport) January 2, 2021

Aaron Wan Bissaka did, however, enjoy one of his better afternoons in the final third, setting up Anthony Martial to score the opening goal of the game.

The Manchester United right-back has been rock solid in the Manchester United defense this season, so he will not be pleased with how easily Grealish skipped past him for Villa's equaliser.

The Manchester United right-back should have stopped Grealish by any means, says Neville

Wan-Bissaka failed to stop Grealish, who assisted Villa's goal

Advertisement

Neville pointed out that affording Grealish time and space in such a dangerous position left the Manchester United defense exposed. He believes that Wan-Bissaka could have done a couple of things to stop the Villa skipper.

“Once you leave Grealish in that position, the quality is fantastic. Traore makes it look simple in the end. That’s perfect from him and it leaves Maguire and De Gea no chance. You do one thing or the other. You either get the booking and stop it or you get back and mark Jack Grealish. It’s poor [from Wan-Bissaka]” said Neville.