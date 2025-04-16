"It's his nature" - Carlo Ancelotti heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Real Madrid vs Arsenal 

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti showered praise on Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of facing Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg. Los Blancos are down 3-0 from the first leg with the second leg set to be held at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, April 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo played under Carlo Ancelotti's guidance between 2013 and 2015 at Real Madrid. The period marked the Italian tactician's first stint with Los Blancos as coach. The duo together led the club to their historic tenth UEFA Champions League title, also known as La Decima, in the 2013-14 season. Under Ancelotti, Ronaldo made 101 appearances for Los Merengues, recording 112 goals and 47 assists across competitions.

In an interview with Swiss Radio Station RSI ahead of their crucial UCL quarter-final second leg vs. Arsenal, Carlo Ancelotti spoke highly of Cristiano Ronaldo's work ethic. He said (via GOAL):

"Ronaldo is a great talent physically and technically, it's his nature... And he complemented these characteristics with unique seriousness and professionalism. I've never seen a player so attentive, prepared, concentrated, focused. He's a model for others, certainly, in terms of preparation."

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely considered one of the greatest Real Madrid legends of all time. He led the side to 16 titles, including four UEFA Champions League trophies (his first title was with Manchester United, making an overall five) and two LaLiga honors, among others. The legendary Portuguese left the club in 2018 to join Italian side Juventus. He currently plies his trade with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

When Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti shared his take on the Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate

L to R: Ancelotti and Ronaldo

In a 2022 interview with Radio Anch'io Sport, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti weighed in on the age-old Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate. The legendary Portuguese has often been pitted against the Argentine legend over the last two decades when they dominated football.

Speaking of the debate, Ancelotti refrained from choosing one legend over the other. He said (via 90 min):

"The duel gave them both motivations. In recent years, they have been the main players in the world of football, playing great and scoring many goals. Messi closes his career with the World Cup, CR7 closes it a different way, but it was extraordinary anyway. Especially here, in Real Madrid, he will remain forever in the hearts of the fans."

At 40, Cristiano Ronaldo has shown no sign of stopping, having scored 32 times in 35 outings for Al-Nassr across competitions this season. The legendary forward will be keen to lead the Saudi Pro League side to silverware in this campaign.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has also maintained his stupendous form while playing for MLS side Inter Miami. The 37-year-old has led the Herons to the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters' Shield since joining the club in the summer of 2023. In the current season, he has contributed eight goals and three assists in 10 outings across competitions.

